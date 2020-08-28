MotoGP: championship madness

Not one of his wildest dreams Carmelo Ezpeleta would have imagined a World Cup MotoGP So: of madness, unpredictable, funny, varied, unscripted. And above all, without an owner monopolize the results. Absent the absolutist monarch of recent years, a Marc Márquez convalescing from his double humerus operation, the queen class has become a parade without order or concert in these first 5 races of the course. Come and see …





An unprecedented start to the World Cup

Four winners in 5 races, with three different bikes, 11 riders on the podium, six nationalities in the top 6 positions … Never seen before in MotoGP











Four winners different in the 5 races, with 3 different bikes (Yamaha, Ducati, KTM), 3 victories achieved by satellite teams and 3 by pilots



virgins –who had never won (among them, the rookie Binder) -, in addition to being two unprecedented countries among the winners in the displacement (South Africa and Portugal) …

Eleven different pilots on the podium (of 15 possible drawers, which has not been given since 1974) …

Six nationalities in the first 6 positions of the general …

Data of a diversity typical of a championship that is called world – so many years despised by the dominance distributed between Spaniards and Italians -, that are conjugated with those of a extreme equality: never in the MotoGP era (since 2002) did a leader score so few points (Quartararo, 70) after five races. Or seen in another way: the 1st and 7th (Rossi) are separated by 25 points, a distance race.





Ezpeleta’s explanation

“The World Cup is being a bit strange, because of how fast the races are going and how focused they are, and because Márquez is not there,” says Dorna’s boss.











How is this multiculturalism on two wheels explained?

“He world is being a bit strange, because of how fast the races are going and how focused they are, and because Márquez is not here“, Grants Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna, in conversation with The vanguard.

“The championship is disputed and funny”, Is explained, in part, by the absence of the champion in recent years. But not only because of that power vacuum that nobody occupies. According Ezpeleta, the phenomenon must be read backwards: “With his dominance so great in recent years, Marc has pulled everyone rivals to go faster. And now that he is gone, he is one less opponent. The World Cup would not be the same without him ”, considers the Dorna chief.





The fruits

For Ezpeleta, two factors that explain equality and variety are key: the policy of equality with manufacturers (test and engine concessions), and talent training programs

In addition to the effect of the absence of the dominator, Ezpeleta Add two factors that would explain the diversity and the equality current. On the one hand, the egalitarian politics sown. “Years ago we started working with the FIM and the constructors. First, Sling and Yamaha gave a series of concessions – unlimited tests and more engines – to Ducati until it caught up. Then they came Suzuki, Aprilia and KTM, which also had concessions that allowed them to improve, and now there is only Aprilia. Therefore, the equality of the motorcycles is good ”.









And secondly, the training task looking for talent from around the world. “All the pilots who are in the lead come from our formation programs of talents, through Rookies

Cup, the Asian

Talent or the FIM-CEV. All but Rossi they went through the chain that has been created: it has worked ”.





Oliveira’s opinion

“I don’t know what other reasons there are besides Marc not being there. Once Márquez is out, everyone has started to feel that he could win the championship”

Among the pilots, the reason for the

festival

Of these first 5 grand prizes, there is no doubt: when the cat is not there, the mice celebrate. Already advanced it Alberto Puig at the beginning of the month, when he announced, window day, that the drop of 93 was going to be long. “The World Championship is more open, especially for other drivers who would not have had many options in another situation; it gets interesting. ” What sounded like arrogance has been proven true.













This is how the Portuguese expressed it

Miguel Oliveira, winner of the last race: “This variety? I don’t know what other reasons there are besides Marc not being there. Once Marquez is out, everyone has begun to feel that he could win the championship, “said the KTM Tech3. That is, without the benchmark on the track, the secondary ones have grown. Which refers to the weakness of outsiders who had to fight the title, the Dovizioso, Viñales, Quartararo or Rins.





Rossi’s explanation

“The bikes that were second row, KTM and Suzuki, have improved a lot. Now 6 bikes can fight for victories; this equals everything “

Even if Valentino rossi gives another reason: the mechanical equality and uncertainty of rubber. “The bikes that were second row, KTM and Suzuki, have improved a lot. Now 6 bikes can fight for victories. This equals everything. Also the tires: now you are going strong if you can interpret the tires ”.







