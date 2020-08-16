MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix: Schedule and where to watch the race on TV today

He Austrian Grand Prix 2020 He arrives at the MotoGP, Moto 3 and Moto2 World Championship, in which it is the fourth round of the premier class, while it will be the fifth race for the two others with smaller displacement, since they contested the one in Qatar.

After training on Saturday, Maverick Viñales got the pole position In the MotoGP category, a big change for the Catalan, who had finished 14th in the last race in Brno. The one from Roses will have Jack Miller and Fabio Quartararo next to him at the start. In Moto2 the best time was for Remy Gardner, while in Moto3 the fastest was Raul Fernandez.









The big news of the weekend beyond the competition has been the announcement of Andrea Dovizioso that he leaves his Ducati team at the end of the season. The rider has decided to look for another bike for 2021. His departure opens the door to a possible return for Jorge Lorenzo to the MotoGP World Championship.





Austrian GP race times

Moto3 race: 11:00 hours

Moto2 race: 12:20 hours

MotoGP race: 2:00 p.m.

Currently, Quartararo is the leader of the World Championship with 59 points, thanks to his two victories in Jerez, but he was seventh in Brno. In second place is Maverick Viñales with 42 points, in a last fateful race in which he could barely add two points. The victory in the last Grand Prix went to Binder and his KTM, against the odds, with a second place for Morbidelli.

In Moto 3, Spanish Albert Arenas leads with 70 points in four races, followed by Ai Agura with 52 units. In Moto 2, the advantage is for Enea Bastini with 73 points also in four tests, with another Italian like Luca Barini in second place, with 58 units.

The races of the Austrian Grand Prix will begin at 11:00, with the MotoGP scheduled for 14:00 and can be seen live through

DAZN

, in addition to being able to follow minute by minute through the website of

La Vanguardia










