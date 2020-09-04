Morris’s slap at Doncic that costs him expulsion

In the fifth game it was a stomp; in the sixth, slap and expulsion. What of Marcus morris jr. against Luka doncic it goes beyond the parquet and enters the personal. Tonight, Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas mavericks they met in the sixth game with a 3-2 in favor of the Angelina franchise. During the first quarter, Doncic became the stone in the shoe for the Clippers and Morris Jr. I knew it.

The base of Mavs fought against the current in order to force a seventh match of

playoffs

when he received one mandobla unsportsmanlike by Morris. The referees did not hesitate: to the street for action blatant 2. The Slovenian player went after his attacker, but Boban marjanovic avoided the tangana.









LA Clippers ended up winning the match 97-111 at Dallas mavericks 97-111 with a 2-4 aggregate result in the tie. In this way, the coach team by Doc Rivers will be in the semifinals of the Western Conference.