More trouble in Second due to the possible expansion to 24 teams

The proposal of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to expand to 24 the list of teams in the SmartBank League of the coming season, as a result of the Fuenlabrada case, has caused, once again, positions found in Second. Numancia and Deportivo, the beneficiaries, bet on this measure, while Extremadura and Racing de Santander They have put the cry in the sky and the clubs that aspire to the playoff ask for a similar solution.

“The RFEF puts into consideration of the League the option of accepting a second division league of 24 teams in an exceptional way and only for the 2020/2021 season,” said the body chaired by Luis Rubiales. The proposal has ignited, even more so, the controversy created in Second by the postponement of the match on the last day between Deportivo and Fuenlabrada.









“We consider a total injustice and a lack of respect for our fans, city and region, the proposal presented by the Federation, LaLiga and the CSD,” said the Extremadura team, who as a penultimate classified would play in any case in Second B. The complaints The team has reached even the highest political levels of the autonomous community.





“If the League accepts the RFEF proposal to make a league of 24 teams in the Second Division next season, a tremendous injustice will be committed with the other two clubs that would descend. Neither Extremadura UD nor sports institutions can accept it, “wrote the President of Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, on his twitter account.

In the same terms, the second bottom team, Racing Santander, 18 points from salvation, who has asked for a more drastic expansion: “From Racing we show our absolute rejection of the RFEF proposal to La Liga, based on poor argumentation. We continue to defend consistency, League of 22 or 26 ”.











“We spoke with the president of the Cantabrian Federation days ago and we shared the same idea,” he insisted on The spar Racing President Alfredo Pérez. For their part, Numancia and Deportivo de la Coruña, who would save the category if the League accepts the Federation’s proposal, have enthusiastically welcomed the measure. “The Federation’s proposal comes to do justice. Two weeks have passed since the 42nd day was played, violating all the principles of integrity, ”he explained in The Partidazo the President of Extremadura, Moisés Israel.

One of the Fuenlabrada players who remained confined in A Coruña leaves the facilities of the Finisterre hotel on Friday. (EFE)



His counterpart at Deportivo, Fernando Vidal, already proposed the idea of ​​an exceptional season with 24 teams in the Second Division when the game of the last day in Riazor was postponed against Fuenlabrada due to the positives for coronavirus in the Madrid team, but LaLiga in that moment totally opposed.

The decision of the Federation Competition Committee not to give up the match at Fuenlabrada opened the possible expansion from 22 to 24 teams, a measure that clearly favors two teams, but on the other hand economically harms everyone, since the distribution of television rights is divided among more clubs.









Discrepancies in the bottom of the table regarding the idea of ​​the RFEF have also occurred among applicants for the last playoff spot. Elche, who occupies the sixth place waiting to see how the postponed match of Fuenlabrada, the other candidate for the playoff, is solved, feels “the great sportsman affected by this process for not knowing, as of July 31, whether or not he will play the promotion playoff to LaLiga Santander ”.

The president of Deportivo, Fernando Vidal, greets former president of the entity, Augusto César Lendoiro during the General Meeting in which the members of the club from A Coruña. (EFE)



From Rayo Vallecano, who was initially out of the fight for the playoff on the eventful last day, request another extension for the fight for promotion. “We are hopeful that the proposal of a League of 24 teams will go ahead because that would mean that there would also have to be a promotion of six clubs (…) It is a case of legal equity,” he told EFE the president of the club, Raúl Martín Presa.









For the moment, the Fuenlabrada players have already left A Coruña after failing the coronavirus tests and LaLiga has not yet ruled on the RFEF proposal, nor has it provided a solution for the promotion playoffs dispute, where Almería, Zaragoza and Girona await, already classified and oblivious to the controversy with the exception of the isolated cases of coronavirus that have suffered the Andalusian and Aragonese symptoms in recent days.

