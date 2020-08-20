Montilivi will decide the last one to go up to First

He Girona could not go from a tie to zero in the spoiled lawn of Martínez Valero de Elche and on Sunday the promotion to the First Division will be played in the second leg in Montilivi. The poor state of the pitch neutralized and marred Girona’s game, which barely had chances to gain an advantage in the tie despite its theoretical superiority.





The grass, key

The poor condition of the Martínez Valero grass neutralized and marred the Girona game

A favorite label that, yes, no one wanted to assume in the previous one, starting with the same

Francisco

, who would only have accepted this attribution at the beginning of the season, when Girona seemed obliged to recover the lost category, almost without disheveled. Yesterday in Elche, against an opponent who qualified in extremis for this play-off thanks to the defeat of

Fuenlabrada against him Sports In the last match of the regular phase, the Gironans tried to put a foot and a half to the top flight with almost the same men that Francisco has been using since he arrived in Montilivi.









Only a only change bound by the injury of

Mojica in the last game that allowed

Maffeo return to eleven, in the left lane.

Jairo also had continuity in the headline after

Candidate

, not yet fully recovered, will be discarded.





Partial domain

Girona seized the ball as the minutes passed, but had no clear scoring chances

Pacheta

Instead, he decided to recover the three centrals that lately seemed buried and that gave them the victory in the last precedent between the two. That day the Catalan goalkeeper of Elche,

Edgar Badia

He was one of the great protagonists of the game and yesterday, on the other hand, he did not have work until just before the break because until this moment neither one nor the other had stepped on the rival area.

The domain in the first minutes was more local than visitor and

Dani Escriche and

Nino they made the central couple work beautifully

Juanpe e

Ignasi

Miquel

. Virtually no sign of the skilled

Samu

Sáiz

The

Borja

Garcia who had a much more difficult time entering the game than they had in the semifinal against him

Almeria

.





Close to 0-1

Ignasi Miquel had the 0-1 in a double header and Samu Sáiz looked for him from the front

Anyway, as the minutes passed, Girona took over the control of the match and despite not enjoying clear scoring chances, he arrived at half-time transmitting better feelings and approaching Edgar Badia’s surroundings with more danger.









After a very difficult first half and not very showy football, Girona returned from the changing rooms taking a step forward and submitting Elche in their own field.

I

gnasi Miquel

He went 0-1 in a double header that was not very well directed. And minutes later

Samu saiz He looked for it from the front with a shot that against Almería ended in a goal.





Unproductive

Stuani, very well marked by the local defense, had no options and ended up fed up with the fouls that the referee whistled at him

It was then that

Francisco decided to move the bench and gave entry to

Valery

. The one from L’Escala entered through

Jairo but he occupied the right wing, moving Samu Sáiz to the left to look for the imbalance in the area of ​​the pitch where the state of the grass was less bad.

Stuani

Very well surrounded by the local defense, he had no options until the last quarter of an hour when, too forced, he was able to connect a single header that went over the crossbar. This time the top scorer from Second finished without seeing a goal and a half out of the game due to the many fouls that he whistled

Arcediano Monescillo which, by the way, did not admonish any Elche player despite having whistled more than 20 fouls.









Montilivi, with a lawn with much better conditions, will dictate sentence on the last team that goes up to First.





Datasheet

Elche, 0 – Girona, 0

Elche: Badia, Verdú, Dani Calvo, Josema, Óscar Regaño (Tekio 87), Iván Sánchez (Fidel 78), Manolín, Juan Cruz, Pere Milla (Claudio Medina 87),

Nino (Omenuke Mfulu 78) and Escriche (Josan 65).

Girona: Riesgo, Ramalho (Calavera 94), Juanpe, Ignasi Miquel, Maffeo, Gumbau, Granell, Samu Sáiz, Borja García (Álex Gallar 86), Jairo Izquierdo (Valery Fernández 67) and

Stuani.

Referee: Archdeacon Monescillo (Castilla-La Mancha). He admonished Ramalho, Juanpe,

Countryside: Martínez Valero from Elche. No audience.







