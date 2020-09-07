Modric: “It would be great to finish my career at Real Madrid”

Luka modric has undoubtedly been a key player in the recent golden age of Real Madrid, especially in the Champions LeagueBut his importance in the team has diminished as the seasons have passed. Despite this, the 34-year-old Croat wants to hang up his boots dressed in the white shirt, although he still sees it far away.

“It would be fantastic to finish my career at Real Madrid, but it is not my decision, but Real Madrid’s,” said the Balkan player in an interview for AFP. Last season he played 40 games, only six less than the previous season but with almost 1,000 minutes less on the pitch.













Wearing white, the priority

“I want to show that I can play well and if it is not in Madrid, I will look at other options”





Luka modric

Real Madrid player







Modric, however, wants to “give everything” in the year of his contract that he still has with Madrid and sees himself with the strength to play more years at the Bernabeu or at another club: “There are not many players who have finished their careers here , only a few, but I want to play more years. I want to show that I can play well and if it is not in Madrid, I will look at other options ”.

Until he reached this point in his career, his quality being recognized by the entire football world, the midfielder explained the stones he found on his way: “There have always been many doubts around me, about my quality, my style, my physique. They said that I was too weak to reach the top, but it didn’t affect me, it motivated me more ”.

Bale and Modric, in training with Real Madrid.

(Dani Duch)



His story of success and love for the beautiful game began in his native Croatia, in the middle of the Balkan War, when he was a child. “The ball was always with me. When I arrived at the shelter, I would take it with me and play there with my friends, with everyone. He organized parties. For me, the ball was everything, “he said about his childhood.









Of those difficult beginnings, in which he played where he could, even breaking “many windows in the hotel (which they used as shelter) and cars”, he also remembers “fear”. “We were playing soccer and the alarms were sounding. It was normal ”. Even with the sound of the bombs, Modric, 10 years old, started playing at a football school in Zadar.





In the shadow of scorers and assistants

“People need time to discover those who don’t do these things. There is David Silva and in the past Xavi and Iniesta “

His world is very different now. With a comfortable and safe life, Modric also lives free from criticism. “People judge you without knowing you, now even more so with social networks, which is why I stopped reading them a long time ago. I have my close circle and I surround myself with positivism, “explained Modric about the little influence of his detractors.

In his first year at Madrid, when he arrived from Tottenham, there were doubts about his adaptation, which over the years have completely dissipated. “It wasn’t a pretty thing at the time, but I believed in my possibilities. I knew it would show that he was a player for Real Madrid ”, he recalled about his first steps in white.









Modric, in a match with Real Madrid.

(Dani Duch)



Modric has never stood out for being the top scorer or the top assistant, but his condition as an all-rounder, capable of contributing in many areas, has taken him to the top of football. “People need time to discover those who don’t do these things. There is David Silva and Xavi and Iniesta in the past. I won the Ballon d’Or and the UEFA award for best player. In the end, people realize it ”, he concluded







