Miocic revalidates heavyweight title in Cormier’s goodbye

It was the end of the trilogy. Stipe Miocic consolidated the world heavyweight title against Daniel Cormier, putting the finishing touch to a rivalry that began in 2018. In the first chapter of this story, Cormier took the belt; in the second, he got it back Miocic. This past night, the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, received both contenders for the dispute of the UFC 252.

A stellar match, 5 rounds, that he won Miocic by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46 and 48-47) on the day of ‘goodbye’ to DC as a professional wrestler. In the third round, Cormier he received a violent blow to the left eye that sent him staggering to his corner, protesting “I can’t see anything.” Miocic He acknowledged his mistake and apologized, although it did not prevent his rival from ending up in hospital after the fight.









By the back door, Cormier – 41 years old – said goodbye to the UFC: “That will be it for me. I’ve had a long career, it’s been great. I just wanted to fight my last fight for a heavyweight championship and even though I didn’t win, it was pretty close. ”

Regarding the revalidation of Miocic, firefighter in times of coronavirus, an avalanche of congratulations has flooded Twitter; Among them, LeBron James, star of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, dedicated a tweet to the world heavyweight champion firefighter.









