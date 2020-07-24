Mike Tyson will return to the ring at the age of 54

The legend of the heavyweights

Mike Tyson He announced Thursday that he will return to the ring at age 54 to fight in an exhibition fight against his compatriot Roy Jones Jr, 51, on September 12 in Los Angeles.

Tyson formalized his return through an image on the home page of the website of his new sports project “Legends Only League”, a league that invites big names in the sport, whatever their specialty, to participate in events of display.

The former heavyweight terror, who has been posting impressive videos of his training sessions on social media for several weeks, has not boxed for fifteen years.









Mike Tyson in a file image (JAMES GILBERT / AFP)



Details on the conditions of this fight have not yet been revealed against Jones Jr, who was world champion in four categories between 1993 and 2004, first at middle and super middleweight, then at middleweight, before owning the AMB.

Facing this opponent with a record of 66 wins for 9 losses, Tyson will try to show another image different from his pathetic final defeat fifteen years ago against a virtually unknown Kevin McBride, ringing the bell that we believed was the end of a career made of ups and downs during which he dominated the main class for a long time between the 80s and 90s.





However, this fight is unofficial and its exhibition nature means no knockout will be sought. According to Yahoo Sport, the gloves will be smaller and the crash should last 8 rounds instead of the usual 12.

The appointment is set in less than two months at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, a city in the county of Los Angeles, in a room with capacity for 27,000 people. But given the galloping spread of the coronavirus, its celebration could be in jeopardy.







