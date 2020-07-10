Mike Perry brutally assaults a civilian in a restaurant

Sultry. The American mixed martial arts fighter, Mike Perry, had a heated discussion with her partner in a restaurant in Texas. At the request of the rest of the clientele, the local staff decided to invite him to leave the restaurant and accompany him outside. The tension increased and Perry His tone rose, throwing all sorts of expletives at anyone who spoke to him.

An older man, who was at the bar, touched the fighter to take him out of the establishment. Mike Perry, arguing that the man had skipped the recommendation to maintain social distance, began to hit him until he was knocked to the ground. Also, Perry he left the restaurant without paying the bill.









The fighter himself published a tweet about it: “If you see us in public and you get too close, I will hit you. Social distancing says you must stay 6 feet away from us. You go into my bubble and I’ll hit you in the nuts! #DimMak ”, he wrote Perry and Twitter.

Dana White, current president of the UFC, has spoken on the facts: “Obviously, you need help. It is not normal behavior ”; what Perry has answered with a “No comment”.









