Metzelder, ex Real Madrid, accused of possession of child porn

Possession and distribution of child pornographic material. Christoph Metzelder, former German international and former player of the Real Madrid has been formally charged by the Düsseldorf (West Germany) prosecution of crimes related to child pornography.

Last September there were searches related to Metzelder and the police seized various objects, including at least one mobile phone and one computer. But Metzelder was not only in possession of images of child pornographyInstead, he had delivered them to at least one woman.













The first indications were received by the authorities of the newspaper Bild and those responsible chose to open a criminal investigation immediately.

Metzelder played for Borussia Dortmund, in the Real Madrid and at Schalke and was a starter for the German national team at the 2006 World Cup.