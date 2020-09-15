Metzelder confesses possession of child pornography, according to German press

The former German international and former player of the Real Madrid Christoph Metzelder he has confessed own child pornography, according to the German media The mirror. The footballer is being investigated for possession and distribution of child pornography in Germany.

According to this German publication, Metzelder would have recognized all or part of the facts for which he is being investigated during an interrogation with the police before a Düsseldorf court.











On September 4, the Düsseldorf Prosecutor’s Office filed a formal accusation against the German, from which various objects were seized, including at least a mobile phone and a computer.

The tabloid image It states in its digital edition that 297 photo files containing child pornography were found on his mobile phone. While The mirror He adds that he also sent 29 image and video files through WhatsApp to three women during the months of July to September of last year.

The first indications were received by the German authorities from the information collected by the image and those responsible chose to open a criminal investigation immediately.

Metzelder played for Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Schalke and was the starter for the German team that won the 2006 World Cup.







