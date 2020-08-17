Messi’s vital decision

One of the reasons why Josep Maria Bartomeu, aware of living his last months as president of the Barcelona, wants Koeman as a coach (negotiations are progressing satisfactorily) is to grant him all the authority to intervene in a locker room that urgently demands casualties, a deep remodeling.

The 2-8 suffered by the first team against Bayern empowers as never before to proceed, although some of those decisions affect players who have won everything for the club. Illustrious names such as Jordi Alba, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets or Ivan Rakitic, but also many who have not lived up to expectations.













A very personal decision

Messi still has one season left to fulfill in his contract and no one at the club will ask him out

Own folder has Leo messi, an active legend whose performance this season has continued to live up to his number one status with the exception of the Lisbon debacle. The Argentine still has one season left to fulfill in his contract and no one at the club will ask him out if it is not because he, in a very personal decision, decides to change of scene in search of other possibly less stressful sporting destinations.

For the outgoing board of directors, the ideal would be that Messi, despite his disappointments (Anfield and Lisbon are two difficult debacles for a winner to assimilate), would get involved in this momentous moment in the club’s history, assuming with empathy the change of coach and government and guarding the generational change, knowing that he is already separated from fellow travelers with whom he was champion.

Messi and Suárez, in the game against Bayern. (Reuters)













Before the disaster in Lisbon, one more in Europe, Messi had repeatedly repeated his desire to continue in the Barça team, even to hang up his boots. His family life adapts perfectly to the club and the city and only his exceptional competitive ability, always eager to increase his impeccable record, raises doubts about his continuity at Barça.

His idyllic history with Barça, since he arrived at the age of 13, would have a very sad and undeserved epilogue if he decides to pack his bags after the humiliation in Lisbon. Messi is still the captain of a Barça boat that is now full of holes, with water entering from all fronts. In your hand, or in your boots, is the possibility of being one of the leaders of reconstruction.





Unfair ending

The lack of confidence with the board, especially due to the sports planning errors that have led to the Lisbon disaster, feed the possible goodbye of Messi, who in recent years has shouted the same message until he was hoarse: he wants to be surrounded by a team capable of winning. A wish that, far from being reality, has gone in the opposite direction in the last three seasons, the Catalans less and less competitive.









The sporting situation has been deteriorating to the current situation, with a team that mandatorily requests a renewal of the squad. The board must retire a team that has won everything for other players capable of emulating the successes of the past. It is a very complicated task, both sportingly and financially, which in principle will take time to bear fruit as long as the correct decisions are made.

With this context, the culés are going to have to pull of patience until returning to see a glorious Barça. A resignation that, if he stays at the club, Messi must also assume. His goodbye or stay in the Barça ship to try to re-float it will mark the end of his legendary history with football and especially with Barça. In the last hours, rumors have arisen about his departure but from the player’s environment they remain silent, meditating on a situation with many edges.







