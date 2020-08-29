Messi’s refusal to PSG’s interest

Every hour that passes Leo Messi It seems further from the Camp Nou. Despite the desperate attempt to Josep Maria Bartomeu

offering his head so that the Argentine star continues at Barça, the player’s decision is firm. Only an unexpected turn of 180 degrees would allow to give a joy to the fans culé.

At the moment, the fans of the other clubs are the most excited about the signing of Messi. That of Newell's Old Boys, the Argentine club in which he was formed, took to the streets of Rosario on Thursday to ask for his return under the slogan "Your dream, our illusion". The 'lepers' put a flag with the face of the city's idol and another with the Newell's shield with the phrase: "Messi: your dream is our illusion" in the National Historic Monument to the Flag, located in the place where the hero Manuel Belgrano raised the Argentine flag for the first time.













21 years later

Dozens of Newell’s fans took to the streets of Rosario to ask Messi to return to the club where he was formed

From the club they see Messi’s return 21 years later very complicated, although they open the door wide for him. “We can do nothing but wait for his decision and, in case Messi decides one day to play for Newell’s, the only thing we can do is make ourselves available to him and ask him what he needs us to do at the club for him to come. What else could we do? ”, Said the technical secretary, Juan José Concina.

More economic possibilities than emotional has the Paris Saint-Germain. As reported this Friday by the newspaper L’Équipe, the Parisian club has contacted the surroundings of the Ballon d’Or six times to convey its interest. However, the response of Jorge Messi, father and representative, would be that Messi would have already chosen to sign for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City

Dozens of fans went out with their cars through the streets of Rosario to request the signing of Messi

(Natacha Pisarenko / AP)













That same newspaper had stated on Wednesday that PSG saw it as incompatible to carry out the operation without altering the financial fair play, even in the event that Messi managed to avoid the termination clause of his contract with Barça to go free. Another who considers it “impossible” to sign him is Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager. “Who wouldn’t want Messi on his team? But it is not possible. The numbers are not for us, “he said at the press conference prior to the Community Shield that his team will play against Arsenal on Saturday.

The global impact that Messi’s desire to leave Barça has had is reflected in internet searches. The revelation of the existence of a burofax requesting his departure last Tuesday motivated that global player searches on Google skyrocketed to the point of unseating the coronavirus at times.







