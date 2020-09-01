Messi’s father would already be on his way to Barcelona to meet with Bartomeu

He future of Messi

could live a new chapter in the next few hours. As reported TyC Sports, the father of crack Barça, Jorge MessiYou will take a private flight from Rosario to Barcelona at 5:30 p.m. (Spanish time) to meet with the president of the Barça club, Josep Maria Bartomeu, with the aim of unlocking the future of your child.

To date, Messi and his surroundings have not seen each other’s faces with the Barcelona leaders since the Rosario striker sent a burofax to the club to convey his intention to leave the Catalan entity after 16 years in the ranks of the first team. The meeting is tense, since both parties defend totally opposite positions.













First contact

While from the club they remain inflexible, taking refuge in the contract and the expired release clause of June 10, Messi’s father and agent defends that the exceptional circumstances of the season, with the stoppage due to the pandemic, allow his son to leave free of charge from the team.

Taking into account the information from the Argentine media, Jorge Messi would land at the private terminal of the El Prat airport around 6:15 in the morning on Wednesday, so the decisive meeting with Bartomeu could take place on the same day in the afternoon. At the moment, neither party has reported on the meeting.

Messi, pending the arrival of his father to Barcelona

Manchester City will be pending the outcome of the meeting, and if there is an exit agreement between Messi and Barça, it would be willing to address the signing of the Argentine. Obviously the English want the player to get the freedom card, but if not, the cityzens They would be willing to offer players and an amount of money to take over Messi’s services, according to various information.









For his part, Messi maintains his silence and is totally oblivious to the Barça routine, since he interprets that he does not belong to the Catalan club since the dispatch of the burofax. The ’10’ did not appear for the PCR tests that the Barça team passed last Sunday and neither has he gone to the Joan Gamper Sports City to start training under Ronald Koeman.



