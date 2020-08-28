Messi’s enigmatic shirt in an interview with Marc Gasol

Marc Gasol it has never hidden its colors. He is a declared fan of Barcelona and, how can it be otherwise,

Leo Messi

. The more than possible departure of the Argentine star has also left the player of the Toronto raptors, who is these days in the Orlando bubble playing the playoffs of the NBA.

However, the Eastern conference semifinals that his team was scheduled to start against Boston Celtic early Friday morning might not start. The boycott initiated by the Milwaukee Bucks after the death of the African American Jacob Blake at the hands of the police ended with the suspension of the day and perhaps the season.















He has been the standard for the last 15 years, a pleasure to see him compete ”







Marc Gasol

Toronto Raptors player







In an interview with Movistar +, the youngest Gasol spoke of the incident and the cases of racism in the United States. “You just need to judge the images you see on television. They are very harsh, they are difficult to explain to any human being. I don’t see any other explanation other than a systemic racism that has been going on for many years, ”he concludes.

Marc Gasol hung Messi’s shirt with the ten behind him as a sign of support for the player. He must have had it with him since his arrival in the Florida capital in early July. He wanted to praise the footballer before he ends a historic era at the Catalan club. “He has been the banner of the last 15 years, a pleasure to see him compete. When the best player in the history of a sport coincides with a city where they live so intensely and a club where Messi is everything, because when the end comes it’s hard for us to deal with it ”, he acknowledged.









