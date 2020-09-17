Messi wins the legal battle to make his name a brand

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled this Thursday that the Argentine footballer Lionel Messi You can register items and clothing with the

With this ruling, which is final, the CJEU thus dismissed the appeals filed by the EUIPO, based in Alicante, and by the aforementioned Spanish company against a previous one of the General Court that authorized the soccer player to register the trademark in April 2018 “MESSI” for sports articles and clothing.













The origin of the dispute dates back to 2011, when the Barça striker requested the registration of the brand with his surname and an associated logo





The Court of Justice considered that the General Court “took due account of the perception of the MASSI and MESSI marks by the entire relevant public when it found that EUIPO had erroneously concluded that the use of the MESSI mark for the products in question could give rise to place at risk of confusion with the MASSI trademarks among the relevant public ”, indicated the CJEU in a statement.

Leo Messi at the presentation of The Messi Store brand in Santa Eulàlia, in September 2019 (Courtesy of It Comunication)



In November of that same year, Jaime Masferrer Coma, one of the leaders of the Casa Masferrer firm that produces bicycles, helmets and sportswear under the “MASSI” brand, objected to the registration of the player’s surname before the EUIPO, considering that there was “ risk of confusion ”between the two brands.





The EUIPO upheld this opposition in 2013 and Lionel Messi filed an appeal against the resolution, which that Office rejected in April 2014, essentially considering that there was a risk of confusion.

The EU Intellectual Property Office then concluded that “the trademarks in question are similar because their dominant elements, made up of the terms“ MASSI ”and“ MESSI ”, are practically identical in graphic and phonetic terms”, so that a eventual conceptual difference would only be perceived by football fans.

The soccer player from Rosario then appealed to the General Court, which agreed with him in 2018, estimating that “the popularity of the soccer player neutralized the visual and phonetic similarities between the two signs and ruled out any risk of confusion” for being a “character audience ”of“ world fame ”.

That argument was fully supported this Thursday by the CJEU, which also underlined that the logos of the brands “MASSI” and “MESSI” are “conceptually different” and therefore dismissed the two appeals filed against the judgment of the General Court, that gave the reason to the footballer.







