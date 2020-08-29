Messi will warn with another burofax that he will not go to train

The unknown is resolved. There was great expectation for the position that Leo Messi would take before the return of Barcelona’s training sessions. Well, the answer is already known. Messi will not appear this Sunday to pass the PCR tests and on Monday he will not be in the first session that Ronald Koeman will lead at the helm of Barça.

Messi will communicate his decision to be absent with another burofax like the one he sent last August 25 to unilaterally break his contract with the Blaugrana club. The new letter will be signed by Jorge Messi, father and agent of the player, and will arrive between today and tomorrow at the Camp Nou offices. The parent has already let President Bartomeu know that this will be the procedure.













The opinion of the lawyers who advise the player is that he does not need to be present at Barcelona’s training sessions. According to the theory that the lawyers have devised, the burofax with which Messi availed himself of the release clause that exists in his contract (which has expired since last June 10, Barça reiterates) exempts him from such commitment. In his opinion, the footballer has already communicated his intention to unilaterally break their bond and it would not make sense to appear if, as they defend, he no longer belongs to Barcelona.





Messi’s absence is consistent with his strategy. The player’s will to close his stage at the Camp Nou well remains increasingly remote.

From the moment Messi skips the first call for the club, that of the PCR tests, Barcelona will consider it a minor foul by the Argentine, as it is a specific delay after a vacation. If the indiscipline is maintained over time, the club will have no choice but to open a disciplinary file like the one that was applied to the Brazilian Arthur in his day.













It also remains to be seen the attitude of other Koeman discards such as Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal, although in their case they are expected to make an appearance since both have a valid contract and no one defends otherwise.







