Messi: “We did self-criticism behind closed doors and today it has been seen”

With the League already decided in the hands of Real Madrid, Barcelona was not playing anything strictly sporty on the Mendizorroza lawn. Yes it did at the image, security and union level. The victory he reaped in Vitoria returned the good feelings. Something that was in charge of reinforcing Leo Messi, who for the second consecutive game took the floor.

This time. with a much more conciliatory speech than the one he outlined after the defeat against Osasuna. “It was a difficult game to play because of the hour, because of the heat and the situation,” said the captain, adding that “the team responded with attitude and commitment and that is important to face what is coming “.









And what is coming seems reconcile Quique Setién with the wardrobe. For the first time, the Argentine included the coach in his words in a friendly and conciliatory manner and possibly closing debates around the most immediate present of the Cantabrian. “The main thing is that we did self-inside criticism. As the coach said, we have also done things well throughout this season.”

In his message of calm, Messi added that the key lies in the attitude of the team. “Today the commitment was improved, which is the first thing you must demonstrate to win. You have to go out with the same desire or more than the rival and this facilitates the good game.







We all must be more regular, we have already made self-criticism within and we are on the path of change, today has been a sample, ”said the LaLiga pichichi who, in his line, did not want to give prominence to the possibility of winning the seventh individual trophy of his career. “I always say that individual awards are secondary. Seven pichichis because I am excited but the latter I would like it to be accompanied by the League title ”. Point and end to the League, Barcelona is already thinking about the Champions League.









For his part, Quique Setién acknowledged that, despite not playing anything at a sporting level, it has given him peace of mind to add the three points of Mendizorroza. “Yes, we have made a deep reflection on the situation. We have spoken and it has served us well. We have cleaned many things and we are backed by this game to face the future with much more confidence, “said the Cantabrian coach. However, he also insisted that” the first half hour of today I have seen it in other games, but not we managed to score. In fact, today we could have scored more. ”

With special emphasis on the state of tranquility achieved after a turbulent week, Setién has said that he feels supported by all his footballers including Leo Messi. “Of course I feel supported. It is not the same to speak after a defeat than to speak of a victory because the sensations are different and it is necessary to speak in a slightly broader context ”, he stated.















About the captain, he also clarified that the relationship with Messi “is good, it is a coach with a player with his things, obviously.” Finally, he did not want to reveal whether Riqui, Ansu or Araújo could attend the subsidiary’s promotion playoff in case they win at Valladolid Promesas. He did reinforce his opinion of them again. “Obviously, both Ansu and Ronald and Riqui have had a great game, they are kids who come with energy, emerging, a transition from children to great footballers. Surely they will be the future of this club and they will become great footballers, ”he said before taking a breath and preparing the next challenge for Barcelona, ​​already in the Champions League against Naples.







