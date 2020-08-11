Messi trains with a bandage on his leg but will be against Bayern

In a Barça waning, which has worsened his game over the course of the season, Lionel Messi stands more than ever in the great hope of the team for the confrontation against him Bayern Munich of the quarterfinals of the Champions League which will take place in Lisbon next Friday.

The Argentine received a hard kick from Kalidou Koulibaly in the second leg of the second round against Naples. An action that involved a penalty in favor of the Catalans and that left Messi sore, unable to launch the maximum penalty, finally executed with success by Luis Suárez. Despite the blow, the 10 did not present any injury and only suffered in silence the pain from the strong impact.













No injury

The Argentine is the great hope of a fragile Barça against the Germans

With no time to lose, the one from Rosario went yesterday to the Joan Gamper Sports City on his day off to alleviate the pain in the back of his left leg, in the heel area. Today Messi has trained with his teammates, although to protect the affected area he has been seen with a bulky bandage on his leg.

Messi will be between cotton wool so that the pain in his leg definitively subsides before the decisive appointment against Bayern. The Barça team trained this morning, starting at 9:30 am at the Ciudad Deportiva, and will exercise for the last time tomorrow, at the same time, before traveling to the Portuguese capital on Thursday.

Messi after receiving the stop from Koulibaly. (EP)



On Friday they will face a team that has swept since the resumption of football, counting all their games by victories. Bayern, who closed the tie against Chelsea with another win, are the great favorites in the tie and optimism reigns in the Bavarian club environment. Judging by the performance of both teams, only Messi seems capable of breaking the odds.









Barça will face the duel with the news of Arturo Vidal and Sergio Busquets, who missed the second round of the second round due to suspension. On the other hand, Ousmane Dembélé, who has not played a game for eight months due to a hamstring injury, could receive medical discharge in the coming days and be available for coach Quique Setién in Lisbon.







