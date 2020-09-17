Messi, that shy 13-year-old boy, by Josep Maria Minguella

Several days ago, stirring papers from other times on the abandoned desk, I found some objects that I now believe are no longer used, diaries and diaries from my working days. Looking to remember good or difficult moments, I found the agenda of the year 2000, that of the elections so disputed that Joan Gaspart ended up winning and a multitude of executives who never reached an agreement either in the parking spaces or in the chairs of the presidential box. And there also appeared an annotation that said:

Arrival of the Messi

. The date was September 17, 2000. 20 years ago today. Then the beginning of this incredible adventure that he has represented and will represent came to mind the Barça – Messi association.

It was Juan José Mateo, a lawyer exiled along with so many others due to the Videla dictatorship and his henchmen, who came to live in Barcelona, ​​also coinciding with Rafael Bielsa, brother of the wise man and apparently eccentric coach. It was Mateo, as I say, who one day calls me and tells me that he has seen a child with prodigious movements. 12 years even then. My first reaction was to say, “Juan, our players are 20 years or older.” At that time the kids played, ran, trained and had neither agents nor parents pseudo-agents or anything at all. They were formed and when they were physically done, you paid attention to them and looked for equipment.





Minguella, in the first person

What most caught my attention about Messi when I received the first video with his plays was his obsession with the goal





A few days later, a video of the time arrives at my office. Do you remember that kind of box with a tape inside that released images on the television screen? It was that 12-year-old boy with a ball stuck to his feet and with a kind of obsessive direction to reach the opposite goal. It was this that caught my attention, because he was not a tightrope walker but an obsessive goalkeeper. It is what he has done so many times afterwards and it has differentiated him from any other player on a pitch.

At Barça, at that time, there was no extra budget for grassroots football. How times change! It was necessary to send the tickets to the Messi, put them in the hotel and, afterwards, the boy began to train. Rifé was the head of grassroots football. There they were, a little higher up, Alexanco, and lower down, Migueli and Asensi. And as it has always been, in the middle of the sauce, the great Charly. The training sessions began and I heard voices of admiration, other comments that assured that the boy looked like a foosball player, and others that if someone collided with him, he would break. Between one thing and another, the days passed, there was no solution and somehow I ended up endorsing the matter to Rexach. I had to drag him to the terrace of the Pompeia club so that he could write a document in his own hand on a napkin whose image has ended up going around the world. Sports theme ready.

MESSI NAPKIN MUSEUM BARÇA LV CONTRACT (.)



Then it happened that if Newell’s Old Boys did not want to send the international pass (we had to go to FIFA), that if the family’s situation had to be regularized (because the FIFA regulations on kids that later cost us a harsh sentence already existed at that time) and, in particular, it was necessary to convince several of the new leaders who claimed that their objective was to win the League and not get into unknown problems. Having solved all this, and once Dr. Borrell recommended an expert on the subject of growth, in the end, in early March 2001, the conditions were reached to finally sign the first contract of a long and fortunate number of commitments. Leo, the boy, was a quiet child, already 13 years old. He looked almost sideways. I remember an anecdote in the garden at home on the occasion of a barbecue attended by several footballers and people from Barça, including Riquelme. Leo was at the back of a long table and looked at Riquelme, the ten for Boca and the Argentine team, like an apparition. The macaroni that my wife Orquídea prepared for him made him return to reality and from there he began to fly and he has had us and has all the Catalans enthralled. Thanks Leo and keep it up.