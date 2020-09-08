Messi puts himself at the orders of Koeman

It is the image of the day, of the week and almost until the last month in football, with the permission of Bayern, winner of the Champions League and the cause of the 2-8 in Lisbon that unleashed everything. Leo Messi He wears the shield of the Barcelona. The Argentine returns to wear blue pants and a red shirt. The best player in the world returned home, to his second residence, to the Joan Gamper sports center, where he decided not to put his feet anymore. On Friday he reversed himself, on Sunday he underwent the mandatory PCR test and yesterday Messi returned to Barcelona training.









Messi has been confused with the Barcelona shield. Such has been his importance in the game, his impact on the titles and his identification in these 16 seasons, that the player and the club had camouflaged. The two were one. And yesterday, after much uncertainty, an attempted slam of the door and seven days of delay, they were again.

Since August 15, a day after Da Luz’s humiliation, since the return trip from that very hard blow, the ten had not been seen with the Barcelona kit. What’s more, he was seen far from the Camp Nou. First, because it was Messi himself who told Koeman, in their first meeting, that he looked more outside than inside. Later because with a burofax he wanted to put land in the middle of the braves. And finally, because even in his only public appearance, in the interview with Goal.com, he had not exhibited any club logo. But seeing him again with a ball, with his boots on and with Barcelona’s clothes had a soothing sensation after three such hectic weeks. Change the mood. The image in the networks obtained 1,200 likes in 60 seconds.





Situation redirected

The captain and the coach greeted each other in the sports city but there was no photograph of the match

Messi has decided to stay because he did not see himself in a trial against the club of his life. The coach has changed, the technical secretary has changed, the dressing room has changed and the players will change. But Leo is still rebuilding.

The Argentine began his seventeenth preseason for Blaugrana yesterday. He arrived an hour and a half before the session. He was the first to enter the sports city. The captain is already under Ronald Koeman. There was no photograph of the greeting but they did meet. The Dutch has the crack. And in these three weeks until the start of the season he has the perfect opportunity to prove it.









For his part, Messi has already promised in his interview with Goal.com, the only time he has broken his silence, that he was going to get involved in Koeman’s project because he had always done his best with Barça. “There is a new coach and a new idea. That’s good, but then we have to see how the team responds and if it will give us or not to compete. What I can say is that I’m staying and I’m going to give my best ”, he assured. The footballer does not want to end the year in white again.





The first to arrive

The footballer arrived an hour and a half before the session and exercised alone, per LaLiga protocol

The Argentine has arrived late, he declared in absentia but is already underway. He still has a few days to go before he returns to normal group discipline. This first week he will have to work alone, with individual exercises, as established in the LaLiga protocol for the pandemic. He jumped, sprinted, touched the ball and dribbled beacons. You will not yet be able to score the first goals in the games. Nor will he be able to participate on Saturday in the first friendly of the Koeman era against Nàstic. But he is back on the ship, in front of the ship.









With Messi on the grass and wearing the Barça crest, LaLiga also began to clean up rough spots with the great star of the championship. “Personally I think there has not been a war with Messi and his environment. I have a special appreciation for Leo, I love him, it is the history of our football in the last 20 years ”, stated Javier Tebas, the president of LaLiga, in an interview with Corriere della Sera . Messi is once again one more Barcelona player. The Barça of Koeman and Messi is already here. It started yesterday.







