Messi plans to respond to LaLiga today

After several days of uncertainty, the near future of Leo Messi it can be decided in the next few hours. As you may have learned The vanguard, the player of the Barça plans to send a statement to The league, and make it public at the same time, in which he insists on his determination to leave the culé club or, on the contrary, he retracts and finally dresses as a Barça player again.

In recent days Messi’s intention has changed due to Barça’s refusal to facilitate his departure. The player’s father and agent, Jorge Messi, met with the president of the Catalan entity, Josep Maria Bartomeu, to insist on the idea of ​​abandoning the Barcelona discipline, but culé maximum president urged him to rectify since he still has a contract and is a fundamental pillar in the team.













Closer to staying

In recent days Messi’s intention has changed due to Barça’s refusal to facilitate his departure

Messi has a contract with Barça until June 2021, so he could go out for free next summer and start negotiating with another club from next January. Rosario’s options to leave the club this year were to leave for free under a release clause of his contract, which the club defends that it expired on June 10, as read in the document.

The high record of Messi and a transfer cost have pushed back the clubs that yearned to take over the services of the Argentine. The best positioned was Manchester City, which had the approval of the player, but the threat of breaching the fair play financial statement seems to have made cityzens.

Messi’s father and agent, Jorge Messi.

(EFE)



If they took advantage of the famous release clause, in force according to Messi’s lawyers due to the situation arising from the pandemic, Pep Guardiola’s team would achieve the transfer provisional pending to settle in the courts what is the correct interpretation of that part of the contract. A litigation that Messi does not want to reach.









In this way, Messi has no way out, except for the payment of his clause of 700 million euros, and in principle it is expected that he will confirm his stay at Barça much to his regret. The statement will resolve doubts about his future or, on the contrary, it will further complicate the situation, tightening the rope with Barça.







