Messi parks his vacations to meet with Koeman

Leo Messi and Ronald Koeman had a pending conversation and it has not taken 24 hours to produce. The new Barcelona coach did not want to waste time and the day after his appointment and his presentation he sat down to chat with the team’s star and Blaugrana captain. As reported by TyC, the Argentine has interrupted his vacation in La Cerdanya for come face to face with the Dutch coach.

How could it be otherwise, the first thing Koeman had to do was meet with Messi. The goal of the coach, who in principle was going to be escorted by Ramon Planes, the new technical secretary, was, on the one hand, to explain to him that he is counting on him for his sporting project and, on the other, to know Leo's level of involvement. Very touched and affected by the 2-8 received in Lisbon, the ten had considered in the last hours his future at the Camp Nou.













Disappointed by a blank season, Messi has to be convinced sportingly. And that was the mission of Koeman, who on Wednesday publicly assured that he was looking forward to training the Argentine star. "He is the best in the world and you want to have him in your team and not the other way around. I would love to have him because he wins games. I have to talk to him, because he is also a captain. He has a contract and I hope he stays here for many years ", the coach wished.

Messi, who was resting at his home in La Cerdanya, has agreed to temporarily park his vacation to go to the meeting with Koeman. There Messi wanted to listen but he had a lot to say, because his continuity is a matter of state in Barcelona.





Messi’s contract with Barcelona ends in 2021. Currently, the captain is the highest paid of the squad and his termination clause amounts to 700 million.

At 33, the forward is the top scorer in the club's history with 634 goals and also the one who has lifted the most titles. Messi arrived with 13 at the Masia quarry and last was the season number 16 in the Barça first team. Will there be a seventeenth?













