Messi looks for a way out

Lionel messi played yesterday morning at his home in Castelldefels a paddle game with his friend Luis Suarez. Meanwhile, he thinks if he continues with his racket to his 20-year tenure at Barcelona or backtracks and draws a soft left to exhaust the remaining contract season at the Camp Nou, a possibility that his father opened yesterday. Until Leo says this mouth is mine, his exact reasons will not be known about a mess that was born publicly when he sent a burofax to Barcelona on August 25, but yesterday no scenario was ruled out.









The soccer player’s priority intention continues to be to go to another destination but the difficulty in finding a way out of the Blaugrana club has made the soccer player and his environment meditate on the option of remaining at Barça until June 30, 2021, date from the which could land for free on any team. This second option was gaining strength as the hours passed.

The Blaugrana club awaits events. He affirms that he has already sent the player’s father, Jorge Messi, his firm position that he does not intend to negotiate the transfer of the footballer and that now the ball is at the forward’s feet.

If it were a soccer ball, Leo would surely come out ahead with a supersonic dribble or an anthological goal. But this ball has much more poison than the one that rolls on the grass.





Waiting

Barça, who believe that Wednesday’s meeting favored them, awaits the forward’s next step

After the parent’s meeting with Josep Maria Bartomeu last Wednesday, yesterday father and son saw each other’s faces at the attacker’s home in Castelldefels.

After not meeting for more than a month, the two talked for just over an hour in the presence of one of Leo’s brothers, Rodrigo Messi. Barça, which considers that the meeting with the player’s father was “relatively good” for his interests, urges the player to move forward and report to training, something he has not done since the preseason started on Monday, although he would have to first pass a PCR test.









If on Wednesday Jorge Messi described as “difficult, difficult” the continuity of his son in Barcelona, ​​yesterday he answered “I don’t know” in the face of the harassment of the cameras. A lukewarm response but that fueled information that came from Argentina in the sense that the options for Leo to continue at Barça had multiplied by a lot. What the forward does not seem to contemplate in any case is a hypothetical renewal until 2022, as Bartomeu offers him. It should be remembered that it was Messi himself who paralyzed the talks on the extension of his contract in June.

Messi, who if he stays in Barcelona, ​​will do so with resignation, asked to leave because he was convinced that he could free himself from the remaining contract year thanks to the famous escape clause by extending the season beyond the usual due to the pandemic .





Meeting at home

The footballer spoke yesterday with his father, who half-opened the possibility that Leo does not leave now

As is known, Barça maintains that this clause expired on June 10 and before a possible legal dispute, first in the sports courts and then in the ordinary courts, the clubs interested in taking over their services, with Manchester City at the head, do not They seem willing to risk becoming embroiled in conflict without being certain of being victorious. The team led by Josep Guardiola wants the player to clarify his situation with Barcelona before taking a step forward.









The footballer, if necessary, could request the transfer provisional to FIFA but for this he needs the support behind a club that wants to get into the dispute.

So, and as Barça does not agree to a negotiated exit (it refers to the termination clause, of 700 million euros, and offers the renewal until 2022), Leo is at a real crossroads.

That of straining the pulse more or of backing down in some way, even if it is reluctant, and putting himself at the command of a Ronald Koeman who counts on him as an important part of his new project. So the Dutchman told him when they met.





The crossroads

Faced with a possible legal conflict, the player needs the support of another club if Barcelona does not give in

In principle, when he takes a final position, Messi has decided to explain his version of events. This possible appearance or message on the networks is expected with great expectation

social.







