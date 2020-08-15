Messi is at the center of criticism in the foreign press

The international press echoed the serious Blaugrana defeat in Lisbon and in large numbers focused their censures on Leo messi, of which it is emphasized that he has suffered the worst defeat of his sports career. In the most global analysis of the performance of the Barcelona it is spoken almost unanimously of “humiliation” and in some cases the crisis of the club is deepened, so many times postponed and hidden in recent times.

One of the best examples of this detailed analysis can be read on the pages of the New York Times , which was also gifted with the extent of the blaugrana catastrophe. After reviewing the trajectory marked by the painful defeats of Roma and Liverpool, its editor Rory Smith sums up: “It was a brutal and ruthless surgical revelation of everything that is wrong with Barcelona. There is hardly no need to go through the long list, the transfer errors, the total lack of planning, the infighting in the boardroom, the negligent waste of a legacy, but in the space of 90 minutes the Bayern He laid it all out ”. The title of the chronicle is simple and forceful: “Bayern 8, Barcelona 2. End”. And the subtitle adds: “A blow in the quarterfinals of the Champions League shows Bayern Munich at the highest point of their power and Barcelona at the end of the journey.”













In Italy, where the absence of Spanish teams in the semifinals of the Champions and the resurgence of German football (“welcome to fluid football”), also affects the historical significance of scoring: “The Barça I haven’t conceded eight goals since 1946 ”, he explains The Gazzetta dello Sport . For its part, Tuttosport puts on the cover a huge “Pazzesco!” (crazy) and a quick summary: “Historic Bayern, Barça devastated”. For him Corriere dello Sport 8-2 is “a humiliation.”

In France, logically, it is reference The Team. In its main chronicle, with the title “Les cadors de Munich“(The Munich bosses), it is pointed out that the viewers of the party” have lived through a pure moment of history, “an earthquake of the magnitude of the Brazil-Germany of the World Cup 2014, something exceptional, irrational, that will remain in the memories for a long time and will haunt the nights of the Barça fans forever ”.

Where constant references to Messi stand out is in the Portuguese press. Sporting The game He titled “Historic Demolição”, with a photo of the Argentine holding his forehead with his right hand, and recalls that “since 1958 no team suffered 8 goals in a quarter-final”. Record Nor does he forgive the Argentine and in his case he goes from demolition to the “Humilhação de Messi e companhia”. In his chronicle, The ball he talks about a devastated Barcelona “in a historic night” and comments that “the Bavarian colossus completely humiliated Barcelona until reaching the incredible result of 8-2. Bayern did what they wanted with Barcelona ”.









In Argentina, sporting Ole strip of pun to title “Shameful” and also centers the defeat on Messi with the comment “Indelible beating. Barcelona gave pain and Messi suffered the worst defeat in its history. [El] Bayern was a machine ”.

The photograph of a dejected Messi appears on numerous covers of the Argentine generalist press. At Clarion with the headline “The worst night in Messi’s history. The Argentine wandered the field and never gravitated ”.







