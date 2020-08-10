Messi, in the dressing room tunnel: “Let’s not be assholes, we have two goals ahead”

He Barça emerged victorious from the round of 16 duel of the Champions League, but he did not offer his best version, letting the Naples will dominate much of the second half. Just the opposite you asked Lionel Messi at half-time to his teammates in a captain’s talk in the changing room tunnel of the Camp Nou.

“They are going to come out strong. Let’s not be assholes. We have two goals ahead, let’s not be assholes. You have to go easy, ”the Argentine snapped to the Barça players a few moments before starting the second half, when Barça already dominated the scoreboard 3-1 and had two rental goals in the tie.













“We are going to play calmly, we are going to play calmly, we will make them eight”





“Let’s not get into a quilombo ourselves,” replied Luis Suárez to the words of Messi, who insisted with his message: “We are going to play calmly, we are going to play calmly, we will make them eight.” Finally the scoreboard did not move and the Catalan team passed the round, although without following most of their captain’s guidelines.

The conversation at half-time also helped the defenders organize their ideas. “When we recover and go back, we do not give it to the goalkeeper,” said Jordi Alba. The full-back found the support of Gerard Piqué: “Let’s not get into the area.” The Barça did not fulfill that objective, since the Naples forced to that the barcelonistas retreat.

Messi, in the game against Naples. (AFP)



The words of Messi and company did not translate into the field and Barça will travel to Lisbon with the obligation to improve their performance if they want to have options against a Bayern Munich that has swept in the final stretch of the season. The Bavarians confirmed their good form yesterday with a defeat against Chelsea that certified their classification.







