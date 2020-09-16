Messi has not forgotten the goal

When the Barcelona presented the third kit for this season, pink shirt and green pants, Gary Lineker joked on Twitter that that was the big reason for Leo messi to want to leave Barça. Not even the shirt outshines Messi. The team premiered it in the second friendly against Girona and Messi did not lose focus. He did not intervene in the three Nastic goals last Saturday but this time he was the protagonist with two goals and starting the other. He didn’t celebrate them because it was a friendly one. But if anyone thought that Messi was not going to get involved in the game, ten sent them a message. He has not forgotten to play or to score. It stays and is to be important.









The 4-2-3-1 is here to stay. Koeman he returned to order Barça with that tactic. The Dutchman made four changes in the eleven but kept the drawing, which depending on who executes it is almost like playing with four forwards. If the coach seems to be looking for something, it is for Messi and Griezmann to combine by mixing, shaking and stirring them. The Argentine and the French already add 108 minutes together. They are the only ones who have not moved from the starting lineup up front.

After a year of ni fu ni fa, which went from the initial indifference to the substitution of the former athletic in Lisbon, Koeman try to bring up the chemistry that did not appear anywhere. In fact, the two doubles of the world champion last year were without the ten in the field (Betis and Eivissa).

And to seek and find that spark, the coach did it with an innovation: he placed Messi as 9 and Griezmann in the midfielder. While Luis Suárez has been (he was once again off the list, along with Vidal, Rafinha, Wagué and Umtiti), the center forward has been owned by the Uruguayan. Now, Koeman begins to explore the fake 9 suit that Guardiola tailored for Leo. That position, in addition, the Argentine can rest more without unbalancing defensively too much.









And ten liked going back to that time. Messi did not intervene in any of the three goals against Nàstic. Four days later the Argentine was very present in the three that Barcelona scored against Girona. The top scorer in the club’s history has not forgotten to see the door after the busiest summer of his entire career. He was at the start of the 1-0 with a magnificent pass to the right wing to Trincão and scored the second and third in the afternoon.

If Messi got almost everything, Coutinho was the tip that tried the most in the first part. As soon as he started, he kicked and after a rebound the ball hit the crossbar. The Brazilian played on the left, as in Bayern, and again made a hole on the scoreboard. Two games, two goals on his return. The four points participated in the 1-0 play. As Koeman wants, Griezmann found Messi and he invented a delicious pass to uncheck Trincão. The winger arrived well into the area and crossed for Coutinho to push a goal at will.









Juan Carlos’ fists prevented the Brazilian’s 2-0 almost to the brink of halftime and the goalkeeper flew to clear a direct free kick from Messi. But the goalkeeper had no choice but to make the statue when the Argentine turned and placed the ball on the right (the least good) to score a goal from the front.

The surprise arrived at the restart because Koeman made no changes and the team endured a quarter of an hour more. The headlines played for the first time an hour. But Girona immediately found the goal due to a serious error by De Jong when delaying a ball. The Dutchman, who the system is supposed to benefit from, was unlucky. In the first half he had already given Valery a ball. The one from the second was picked up by Jairo to attend Samu saiz and cut distances.

Messi ties his boots (Alex Garcia)













Girona could not intimidate more because Messi immediately made the third after his shot touched Ramalho and misled the goalkeeper. Then came the nine substitutions. Only Araújo remained. With the new lineup and a curious double pivot with Riqui Puig and Aleñá, Pedri and Dembélé stood out again. The canary, who shines as little as he touches the ball, made Suárez, the visitors’ substitute goalkeeper, stretch three times. Barça now only has one rival from the First Division, Elche, before starting the League.





Datasheet

3 – Barcelona: Net; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Araújo, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, De Jong, Coutinho; Messi, Trincao and Griezmann. They also played: Lenglet, Junior, Semedo, Konrad, Riqui Puig, Aleñá, Konrad, Pedri, Braithwaite and Dembélé.

1 – Girona: Juan Carlos; Calavera, Alcalá, Bernardo, Mojica; Gumbau, Kebe, Valery, Jairo, Samu Saiz; Adria Turmo. They also played: Ramalho, Zeballos, Granell, Gallar, Franquesa, Diamanka, Suárez (ps), Priego, Bueno, Villa and Pau Víctor.

Goals: 1-0: Coutinho, min. 22. 2-0: Messi, min. 45. 2-1: Samu Saíz, min. 46. 3-1: Messi, min. 51.

Referee: Catalá Ferrán (Catalan Committee). Without reprimands.

Incidents: Friendly match played behind closed doors at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.







