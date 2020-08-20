Messi has communicated to Koeman that it is not clear to continue at Barcelona

Leo messi I would have thought about leaving the Barcelona. As reported RAC1, the Argentine crack has communicated to Ronald

Koeman, in a meeting held this Wednesday afternoon, who does not see his future clear at the Blaugrana club.





Decision taken

Messi made Koeman see that right now he looks more outside than inside Barça

In a meeting held this Wednesday afternoon at the player’s home, in Castelldefels, Leo Messi would have conveyed his intentions to the new coach. And according to the Godó Group station, they would leave the Blaugrana club.

As RAC1 has learned, Messi has voiced to Koeman his discomfort and his deep

dislike due to the situation in the club after the 2-8 blow against Bayern in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The Argentine crack has made the coach see that right now it looks more outside than inside of the club.













Silence in the club

FC Barcelona clings to the year of contract that the player still has, and has declined to value the meeting of Messi and Koeman

Ronald Koeman would have expressed his Will to continue counting on Messi. “Is he best player of the world and you want to have the best in your team ”, the Dutchman had said on Wednesday in his presentation as the new head of the bench.

Despite the intention to leave Barça, Messi is aware of the difficulties what will he have to leave this summer for his contractual conditions. The Argentine has one more year on his contract; it is what the club clings to, that it counts on him and has declined to value the meeting between the player and the new coach.