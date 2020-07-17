Messi hardens his speech: “If we continue like this, we will lose in the Champions League against Naples”

It is not usual, but the situation required it. And when it appears, it always has something to say. Today more than ever, after losing the game against Osasuna and the League in favor of Real Madrid, Leo Messi crestfallen, serious and with very clear ideas, appeared to give his face and offer a very critical message with the game of Barcelona.

“This match marks how it has been all season. We were an irregular, weak team which they win by creating chances in a very easy way and scoring goals, ”said the Barcelona captain with a very serious face. He also added that “we lost points where we should not have lost.”















We have helped Madrid win this League ”







Leo Messi







Messi took the opportunity to assess the league title that Real Madrid won “After the break they have not lost and that has much merit. But we have helped them win the League. You have to do global self-criticism starting with the players. We are Barcelona and we are obliged to win every game and not rivals. It seems that we need to score goals to react, “he said.

Finally, with his eyes on the Champions League, Messi did not shake his pulse to send a warning message. “I said that if we played like this it would not be enough to win the Champions League. We have already seen it in the League. We have to change a lot, because otherwise we are going to lose against Naples. You have to think that in four games we can win a title that we all want but this is going to be very difficult, this way you cannot play. ”







Remembering Rome and Liverpool

We come from the defeat of Rome from Liverpool, people run out of patience because we don’t give them anything ”







Leo Messi















The message for the fans was not lacking either, some very heartfelt words where the ghost of Rome and Liverpool were not lacking. “The people of the club are hot, angry with everything they saw this season and it is normal because we are too. We come from the defeat of Rome from Liverpool, people run out of patience because we don’t give them anything ”.







