Messi conquers a seventh historic Pichichi

With two other goals in Mendizorroza, in Barcelona’s triumph by 0-5, he conquered Leo Messi a new title of top scorer of Spanish football. A Pichichi trophy of historical character, because it is the seventh of the Argentine and it is worth to beat the legendary Telmo Zarra, who won six between 1945 and 1953. Curiously, Messi’s seventh Pichichi comes with his lowest mark of effectiveness: 25 goals (in 33 games) for the Argentine, when in previous victories he even reached 50 (absolute record) and never did. he had won with less than 34.

Messi totaled 25 goals, all with the foot, none headed. Five were obtained from a foul and another five from a penalty. His great rival has been the French Karim Benzema, nailed to all 21 goals (in 37 matches). The Real Madrid player did not score in Leganés. In his case there were also 5 penalties, but only one of lack. In another interesting comparative aspect, Messi scored his team’s first goal 10 times and Benzema was the fastest on 7 occasions.















I would have liked him to come with the League, as in other years ”







Leo Messi







At the end of the Vitoria match (and without knowing at the time what Benzema would do in his match) Messi insisted on an idea that he has often reflected in his statements: “Individual awards are always secondary, it is the least of it. I would have liked, if confirmed, that Pichichi had been accompanied by the League title, as in other years. ” With the exception that marked the moment, Messi did accept that “seven is an important brand”.

After Messi’s seven and Zarra’s six, the top scorers with the most wins at Pichichi are Di Stéfano, Quini and Hugo Sánchez, with 5 wins each.

Enrique Castro Quini and Diego Armando Maradona with the Barça shirt (Archive)



The Pichichi trophy is a recognition of an Athletic Club footballer, Rafael Moreno Aranzadi, who stood out for his scoring ability before the creation of the League Championship. Pichichi, who was the grand nephew of Miguel de Unamuno, died in 1922, at the age of 29, possibly from typhoid fevers due to ingesting oysters in poor condition. Since 1926 a bust of the Basque scorer occupies a preferential place in Athletic facilities (since 2013 in the new San Mamés) and it is tradition that when a team plays for the first time on the rojiblanco field its captain places a bouquet of flowers before the bust from Pichichi.













The last winners

The history

2019-2020 Messi 25

2018-2019 Messi 36

2017-2018 Messi 34

2016-2017 Messi 37

2015-2016 Luis Suárez 40

2014-2015 Cristiano R. 48

2013-2014 Cristiano R. 31

2012-2013 Messi 46

2011-2012 Messi 50

2010-2011 Cristiano R. 40

2009-2010 Messi 34







