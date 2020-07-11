Messi breaks the record for assists in a league

Once he retires few records will be left to beat Leo Messi. The last to break has been a brand that was already his, the one with the most assists in a season. With the goal pass to Arturo vidal In the match against Valladolid, the Argentine broke his own record (gave 20 assists in the 2014-15 season) and becomes the only player in the last 25 years to have signed 21 assists in the same edition of La Liga, according to data from @ 2010MisterChip.

The move that allows Messi to break his own record was born from a recovery by Arturo Vidal in the rival field. The Chilean has become a fixture for Quique Setién and the reason is none other than his great capacity for work and his great arrival at a rival goal. The ball reached Messi’s feet and Vidal quickly threw the mark towards the area.













Arturo Vidal becomes the fourth top scorer for the Barça team this season

Messi noticed how his teammate made a gap between the defenders and with a light touch filtered the pass. It did not seem, however, easy to poke that ball. The Chilean received from behind turned around and took a sharp shot that hit the post before going into Masip’s goal. The Chilean player quickly went to his partner to thank him for the pass.

With this goal, Arturo Vidal becomes the fourth top scorer for the Barça team this season. The Chilean has eight goals this season and Quique Setién is right to keep him at eleven. In recent weeks a fixed has become the Cantabrian team. Messi, Luis Suárez and Griezmann are the only ones who remain ahead of him in the scoring aspect.

FC Barcelona striker Leo Messi (d) plays a ball against Alcaraz (R. García / EFE)











