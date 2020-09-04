Messi answers LaLiga that he has no termination clause

In its first public demonstration after the issuance of the burofax on 25 In August, Lionel Messi’s lawyers published a statement on Wednesday in which they replicate the note released by LaLiga on Sunday in which the employers defended the postulates of Barcelona in the contractual dispute with the footballer. According to the text of the legal services LaLiga He is not right when he assured that the player’s termination clause (which is 700 million), was still in force. In a letter sent by the footballer’s father, Jorge Messi, to the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, the following is exposed first:













Stupefaction

“We do not know which contract is the one they have analyzed in LaLiga”





Jorge Messi

Player’s father and representative







“We do not know which contract is the one they have analyzed and what are the bases on which they conclude that it would have an applicable termination clause in the event that the player decides to urge the unilateral termination of the same, with effect from the 2019-2020 sports season ”.

Second, the statement from Jorge Messi states that “there is an obvious error for their part (by LaLiga. ”According to the father and representative there is a clause, 8.2.3.6 (the release clause, the workhorse between the parties) that says that“ this compensation will not apply when the termination of the contract by The player’s unilateral decision will take effect from the 19-20 sports season. ”In other words, the Messi endorse their position that the footballer does not now have a termination clause if he decides to leave Barça.

Image of Jorge Messi’s statement in response to LaLiga.

(Leo Messi Management S.L.)



In conclusion and in a third point Jorge Messi sentences: “It is obvious that the compensation of 700 million euros foreseen in the previous clause 8.2.3.5 does not apply at all ”.





Overwhelming

“It is obvious that the compensation of 700 million does not apply at all”





Jorge Messi

Lionel Messi’s father and representative















To be able to compare texts, this was the statement published by LaLiga last Sunday:

“In relation to the different interpretations (some of them contradictory to each other) published in recent days in different media, related to the contractual situation of the player Lionel Andrés Messi with FC Barcelona, LaLiga considers it convenient to clarify that, once the player’s contract with his club has been analyzed: one) The contract is currently in force and it has a “termination clause” applicable to the event that Lionel Andrés Messi decides to urge the early unilateral termination of the same, carried out in accordance with article 16 of Royal Decree 1006/1985, of June 26, which regulates the relationship special work of professional athletes. 2) In compliance with the applicable regulations, and following the corresponding procedure in these cases, LaLiga will not carry out the prior visa process for the player to be removed from the federation if they have not previously paid the amount of said clause ”.







