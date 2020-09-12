Messi and thirty more

Monday marks the 2-8 month of Lisbon. That fateful night, after the worst humiliation suffered by Barcelona in the eyes of half the world, Josep Maria Bartomeu He came out to show his face and announced measures to reverse the situation. “There are decisions that have already been made and others that will be made in the coming days,” said the president. Time, for the moment, takes away his reason.

The image cleaning actions began strong, at full speed, with the dismissal of Setién, the hiring of Koeman, the goodbye of Abidal, the promotion of Planes and the configuration of the electoral calendar (elections for March 20-21 and the intention to exhaust the mandate). However, thirty-one days later, decision-making has slowed down. Probably because during the last weeks the efforts were concentrated in avoiding the possible divorce of Leo Messi with the club.









The march of the new Barça has been slowed down. The long-awaited revolution after the continuous European disasters is still pending with the danger of being left half in this summer market, which ends on October 5. The sports cycle was dying, as Bayern revealed, but it resists giving the last blow. The new project starts with ballast. Rejuvenation waits impatiently for the calm of some veterans who cling to their contracts and secured wages.

Ronald Koeman He arrived with very clear ideas and has found a funnel in the making of the template. To the point that right now he has 31 footballers at his disposal. And he still has two or three signings to make to strengthen himself. The coach has three goalkeepers, 10 defenders (eleven if Araújo is counted), 10 midfielders and eight forwards. Except in the goal, where Ter Stegen will start the season injured after his knee operation, there are overbooking in all plots.

Although the best way to summarize the situation is that now the dressing room is made up of Messi and thirty others. Barcelona has been able to retain the best player in the world. Reluctantly but ten will play this course at the Camp Nou.





The Captain’s Case

The Argentine, the only one who wanted to leave, stays. Now you have to give him the winning project he asks for

The one who wanted to leave has not been able to leave. The only one who, of his own accord, said that he thought his stage was over and that he should give way to the young, stays. Lisbon’s disappointment took its toll on Messi, angry with the board for what he considers lies or breaches of word. The captain said up to here with a terrible burofax but they didn’t let him get off the ship. Clinging to the contract and the fine print – the one that said that on June 10 the clause whereby the footballer could leave for free had expired – Barça managed to make their captain desist, who fired from his mouth in his interview with Goal .com, while declaring his love to the club of his life.









The fantastic story that started 20 years ago with a napkin will continue. The great challenge for the Blaugrana leadership is to provide Messi with the only thing he asks for and wants for his last years of career: a winning team. A combination of players that makes you happy again.

One of the things that Koeman detected in his diagnosis is that perhaps the things that made life easier and more bearable for the Argentine off the field on a day-to-day basis are not the ones that best suit him on the grass when the ball starts rolling. .

For the Dutchman, the brilliant passage of Luis Suárez by Barcelona was finished. The third top scorer in the club’s history for years has gradually decreased his numbers. Despite being the best friend of the ten, the scandalous Lisbon scoreboard pointed to many of the veterans. The same happened with the six years of Rakitic, which has been squeezed. Also with the adventure of Arturo Vidal, who has even classified Barça’s DNA as out of date. Not to mention the patience with Umtiti, after his ugly with the club’s doctors. However, of all the discards, only the Croatian – who went out of his way to return to Seville – has found an accommodation.









In defense, Todibo, Wagué and Miranda, who are returning from their assignments, must look for new opportunities outside. In the center of the field, Rafinha, Aleñá and Oriol Busquets will fly in search of minutes. Like the unknown Matheus Fernandes. In attack, Braithwaite seems with the hours counted while Dembélé, Coutinho and Griezmann enjoy an extra life.





Two speeds

Rejuvenation awaits the calm of some veterans who cling to their contracts and salaries

“When he woke up, the dinosaur was still there”, is the story of Monterroso. Barcelona fans will not be able to wake up and forget the nightmare of Lisbon until many of those responsible are still here and do not take kilometers away.







