Messi already trains with his teammates

From the burofax to training in two weeks. After the intense media storm calling for his departure from the club, Leo Messi has definitely returned to the Barça routine this Wednesday in the Joan Gamper Sports City by exercising alongside his teammates for the first time this preseason.

The crack had been training alone for two days as established by the LaLiga protocol and on the third day, without further delay, he was able to touch the ball with the rest of the culé dressing room. The internationals Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong and Ansu Fati have also returned to training, as well as Philippe Coutinho, who had also trained individually, although in his case he returned to the culé discipline on September 4.













Besides Coutinho

Internationals Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong and Ansu Fati have also returned to training.

In the coming days Messi and Coutinho will have to adapt to the training pace imposed by the new coach, Ronald Koeman. The Barça players are having double training sessions and this afternoon the Dutchman’s pupils are scheduled to return to green, although the Argentine and the Brazilian could be absent.

The era of Koeman on the bench will debut next Saturday in a friendly match against Nàstic de Tarragona at the Johan Cruyff stadium of the Joan Gamper Sports City. It will be the first contact of the new project, although there could still be many changes in the culé squad.

Players who have been important in recent years are expected to leave the club, such as Luis Suárez, in the near future. The departure of Arturo Vidal also seems close, who like the Uruguayan could land in Italy. On the other hand, the club is working on the incorporation of a center forward and Memphis Depay is the player chosen by Koeman.









Frenkie De Jong and Ansu Fati join training.

(Twitter / FCBarcelona)



After the commitment against the Tarragona team, Barça will continue its preseason with another friendly match against Girona on September 16, also at the Johan Cruyff. Before starting the official season, which for the Catalans begins on September 27 with the league game against Villarreal, Barça will play another friendly, yet to be determined.







