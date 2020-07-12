Melendo: “The fans do not deserve this season”

He Spanish fell again, this time against him Eibar (0-2), and the words are hardly worth explaining the situation of the Blue and Whites, who go from grotesque to grotesque. Oscar

Melendo He explained that the team tried to “work on an idea” and that “for two details” the game “escaped” them. Something that, he acknowledged, is “the keynote of the season.” Despite the fact that he could not see them quite well, he supposes that the two goals come after two “absurd” penalties.

Melendo, yes, denied that the fact that they were already relegated did not affect “the psychological” because they knew what they had to do and recalled that against Barça they made “a correct, good game.” The midfielder’s arguments are that they were “wrong” and did not have “the day”.









For all this, the left-handed man apologized to the fans, who do not deserve this season. Although he said that “Espanyol will surely return where it deserves.” For Melendo, the only thing left to do is “follow this and try to finish the season well, the best you can”. Two games left, against him Valencia in Mestalla and against him Celtic at RCDE

Stadium and they must try to “finish with two victories”.