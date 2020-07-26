McGregor surprises Ramos with his soccer skills

Get along. They have a good relationship. Football player Sergio Ramos and the mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor They are very friends and exchange messages on social networks. Recently, Ramos

he imitated the Irishman’s gesture; this weekend it has been McGregor the one who has put on the footballer’s boots and has been recorded shooting some shots, labeling the captain of the Real Madrid: “What do you think?” He asks.

The video of McGregor has not been left unanswered. Ramos He replied with a comment: “Class, buddy! Fancy a training session with the Real Madrid? You are more than welcome to join whenever you want ”, answered the merengue player.







