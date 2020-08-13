McGregor announces his future marriage to the mother of his children

In the midst of the spate of rumors about his return to boxing, Conor McGregor He has announced that he is getting married. The Irish ex-wrestler has used social media to communicate his commitment to Dee Devlin, a woman with whom he has been in a relationship since 2008 and with whom he has two children, Conor Jr. and Croia.

Mcgregor He shared an image of his partner wearing a ring, with the message: “What a birthday, my future wife.” Both appear smiling and happy. Neither of them has advanced the date of the link, which is assumed pending the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.













Retired from mixed martial arts, Mcgregor This will start a new personal stage. Meanwhile, his followers dream of the Irishman’s return to the canvas; in this case, he is expected to step back into a boxing ring and face Manny Pacquiao.