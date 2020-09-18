Masters 1000 Rome: Nadal – Lajovic live

Good afternoon! Welcome once again to the live broadcast of the meeting that you will star

Rafa Nadal and Dusan Lajovic on the Roman clay.

The Spanish and the Serbian will fight racket in hand over him

Foro Italico in Rome to get a ticket to the quarterfinals of the championship in the eternal city. Both did their homework in the previous round, although Rafa starts as

big favorite.

Thus, the Balearic Islands will seek to maintain

good sensations techniques and physics he showed on Wednesday against a grown Lajovic after eliminating Milos Raonic.



