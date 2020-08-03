Marquez shows how he works out in the gym to get to Brno

Marc Márquez

He did not realize the miracle or the recklessness of running in Jerez just four days after being operated on a fracture in the right humerus, but since then, with fifteen days to spare, the Honda rider has been working hard on the Gym to recover sensations in the damaged area and be prepared for the next race in the Brno circuit.

"We are taking steps to try to reach the Grand Prix of the Republic as best as possible!" Wrote Cervera's on his Instagram account along with a video showing the improvement in the fractured part. The images show how Márquez has regained enough strength in his right arm, with weights of up to 12 kilos, which indicates that he will at least be on the Czech starting grid if there is no setback.













The reigning MotoGP champion had a start to the World Cup to forget. The championship resumed on July 19 at the Ángel Nieto circuit in Jerez, where Márquez left the track first and after an epic comeback went to the ground in a violent way. The fall caused a fracture in the right humerus, which was operated on in Barcelona by Dr. Xavier Mir.

Márquez traveled three days later to try to run on the second date in Jerez. It was tested in the third free practice session on Saturday, but when he wanted to take part in Q1 he gave up heroic feeling that he was losing strength in his arm. “You have to be realistic: when there is danger, better move away,” said the Catalan.

Marc Márquez in Jerez. (AFP)













When he lands in Brno, the Honda man, with zero points in his locker, will start his pursuit of Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Viñales in the fight for the MotoGP title. The Frenchman won both races on Cadiz land, for which he has 50 points, while that of Roses finished second in both tests and garnered 40 points.





It is not the first time that Márquez has faced a similar challenge, since in 2011, when he was competing in Moto2, he did not score in the first three races, due to falls, and managed to overcome 82 points by Stefan Bradl. However, another fall in Malaysia, with involvement in one eye, definitely deprived him of the title fight with the German.








