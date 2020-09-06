Mario Mola merges into an atypical edition

– The key is that Mario Mola did not arrive – said the Frenchman Vincent Luis (31) before the cameras.

We won’t know if Vincent Luis He smiled, things from the mask, which covers everything. Although we intuit that he was satisfied: this Saturday he had just reissued his world triathlon title.

Vincent Luis spoke, and at that moment there were still triathletes reaching the finish line, and among them Mario Mola himself (30), world champion three times (2016, 2017 and 2018), this time dressed as a comparsa.

It would be the 46th, almost three minutes behind the winner.

There was a world between one and the other, an abyss in the sprint modality (750 m by swimming, 20 km by bicycle and 5 km on foot): just fifty minutes of effort at 190 beats.









True, the lead group had done their job.

That’s what the Brownlees play.

Eight men had swum and pedaled to the limit of pain, complying with the orders of the two British men, who were prodding them from the bicycle, and opening a space of 20 seconds on the pursuing group, where the Spaniards advanced (Serrat, 24th ; Alarza, 27th), including Mola.

“The key is that Mario Mola did not arrive,” repeated Vincent Luis.

His motives had.





The winner’s perspective

“The idea was that Mario Mola never reached the head,” said Vincent Luis; and Mola never came

In this strange year, Mola has returned to his origins, to athletics. He had been seventh in the Spanish cross championships, in March, at the time of the prepandemic. And a few weeks ago, in August, had run 3,000 m in 8m07s82.

The reader will understand: facing the section on foot in the company of Mario Mola was a risk.

So, to fly.

All, to the cut.

The Brownlees used the instruction manual. They swam unceremoniously and emerged one step ahead of the rest. Alistair, double Olympic champion, reached the first transition in the lead. Jonathan supported him. Mola and the Spaniards were twenty seconds late.

Two groups formed on the bike, with the Brownlees yelling ahead and the Norwegians pulling the second car. Mola and Alarza went there, crouching.

There was a flash of light, as soon as the pursuers were seen 13 seconds from the head.









It was a mirage.

Cool never came.

Frenchmen Vincent Luis and Leo Bergere, gold and bronze, celebrate their success in Hamburg

(FOCKE STRANGMANN / EFE)



Dislodged and decomposed, he understood that a colossal job awaited him. It was too much: he let go. He ran the 5K in 16m52s, light years beyond his capabilities.

Ahead, Vincent Luis (14m38s in the section on foot) took the initiative and melted the Brownlees.

Alistair, double Olympic champion (London 2012 and Rio 2016), deformed to finish ninth.

Jonathan was lost in the immensity (31st).





The absence

“I do not like the single race format, nor the sprint modality, nor the absence of some countries due to Covid-19,” said Javier Gómez Noya, justifying his absence in Hamburg

Thinking of themselves, the Brownlees had worked for Vincent Luis, confirming what they

Javier Gómez Noya (five world titles), absent in Hamburg, had predicted:

– I don’t like the format of this World Cup, all in one race. I don’t like it being played in sprint mode. And I do not like that those countries that had not been able to travel due to Covid-19 are missing.









He was referring to Canadians, Australians and New Zealanders.







