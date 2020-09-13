Marini strengthens the leadership in Misano

Luca marini took the victory of San Marino Grand Prix of Moto2 thanks to his perseverance throughout the race and his ability to overcome an error that allowed the arrival in his wake of Marco Bezzecchi, who after a momentary fight had to settle for second place ahead of Enea Basitianini, glued to the wheel of his compatriot in passing through the checkered flag of the circuit of Misano.

“Is incredible. It is my best race although I have not gone as fast as I expected. Conditions in the race always change. I have driven the distance with Bezzecchi but at Turn 14 it did not go into gear and it was in neutral. Then I shot again. Tonight we are going to celebrate ”, indicated Marini after finishing the race.













Marini found himself a practically ideal scenario to claim victory. Without Jorge Martín, positive for coronavirus, nor Remy Gardner nor Sam Lowes, who started from the first two seats but were sanctioned, the Italian had a clear horizon. The Briton was able to start from the pit lane and obviously did not opt ​​for victory but achieved a creditable eighth position.

The fight for victory had little emotion, controlled by the Urbino driver from the turn off of the traffic lights. Marini took a few tenths of rent in the first angles that were a wall for Bezzechi, unable to keep up with his teammate practically from the first laps. But a ’10 ‘ruling allowed spectators, present for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, to experience three rounds of the show.

Enea Bastianini, at the Misano circuit.

Marini, who had a one-second margin over his compatriot, went long at Turn 14 as the final third of the race entered. The error allowed Bezzecchi to rise to the position of privilege and began a carousel of overtaking that ended with Marini regaining the position of privilege.

For his part, Bastianini, who had saved the fall in turn 16 in the style of Marc Márquez although he had taken him away from the fight for victory, again saw second position feasible with the fight between Marini and Bezzecchi. He cut the ‘Beast’, but was one lap away from overtaking Bezzecchi.





Oblivious to head problems

Of the Spanish, Xavi Vierge saw the dabbling of the Italians from a privileged position, in a comfortable fourth position that he maintained without problems

Of the Spanish, Xavi Vierge saw the dabbling of the Italians from a privileged position, in a comfortable fourth position that he maintained without problems throughout the race, especially when Marcel Schrotter, who was running fifth, went to the ground. The cross went to Jorge Navarro, who added his fifth fall of the course in the opening bars.









The World Cup leader, now with more margin, showed great strength in San Marino. His teammate was powerless both to keep up and in melee. Marini now leads Bastianini by 17 points with nine rounds remaining for the end of the Moto2 World Championship.





Classification of the San Marino GP of Moto2:

one. Luca marini (ITA / Kalex) in 40: 41.774 (155.7 km / h on average)

2. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA / Kalex) at 0.799

3. Enea Bastianini (ITA / Kalex) at 0.897

4. Xavi Vierge (ESP / Kalex) at 2,177

5. Augusto Fernandez (ESP / Kalex) at 8.307

Moto2 general classification:

1. Luca Marini (ITA) 112 points

2. Enea Bastianini (ITA) 95

3. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) 85

4. Jorge Martin (ESP) 79

4. Tetsuta Nagashima (JPN) 68







