Marieke Vervoort: the champion who was cited with death

Four days before his death, the outcome of which everyone knew, Marieke Vervoort (40) had a party in her apartment, in little Diest, in Flemish Belgium.

Dozens of people attended.

Sorry, many of them hugged the hostess, who received them in her wheelchair, locked to the bedroom door. Then, Marieke Vervoort apenas era capaz de moverse.

When the celebration was over, the hostess asked to be transferred back to the hospital. It was a Saturday.









I could not do it anymore.

The next day, her parents went to a pharmacy and bought the products they were to administer to her to euthanize. Only they could acquire them, because that is how the euthanasia law in Belgium governs, one of the most open in the world. In 2018, 2,357 Belgian patients had surrendered to scheduled death.





Contradictions

Three days before his death, his parents bought the products necessary for euthanasia: for them, this was a contradictory exercise

For her parents, this was a profoundly contradictory exercise. They couldn’t accept their daughter’s goodbye, but they also didn’t want to prolong the agony. They had been thinking about this dilemma for eleven years. Will there be a worse dilemma for a parent?

Marieke Vervoort had been quoted with death on October 22, 2019. He was going to do it in his own apartment. In the mid-afternoon of that Tuesday, Dr. Wim Distelmans, a Belgian eminence in the field of euthanasia, arrived. She offered him chocolates and a glass of champagne. Then Distelmans led Vervoort into his bedroom, laid her down, and covered her. The parents entered the room for the last time.

“Are you sure you want to continue this?” Distelmans asked her.

The question was protocol.

Dr. Distelmans knew the answer:

“Yes, I want to continue,” she replied.

He died at 8.15 p.m.









Two journalists from The New York Times, Andrew Keh and Lynsey Addario, followed the process, the last three years of Marieke Vervoort’s life.

Hours, days passed with the Paralympic champion, who opened the door of her heart to them. From all that came a story, Embracing the end (Preparing for the end), document of wide international recognition. The date with death.

Marieke Vervoort had been preparing for this moment for some time. Eleven years from the day she first met Dr. Distelmans, the man who would get her paper.



Paper was the permission of conformity, the power to end her life when she was willing to do so.

Marieke Vervoort was not then, in 2008: she was not yet ready to leave this world. But at least I already had paper.

The license to leave.

And that gave him relief: months before receiving paper, had thought about committing suicide.

The pains had started in her teens. A tingling at first. A tingling that was born in his feet, and that little by little had been leading to a sharp pain that went up his legs and took over his mind. Goodbye to street basketball games with his younger sister. Youth would pass on crutches. At the age of twenty she was already bedridden.

















Haunted by tetraplegia, she regained the path of sport. She would become a celebrity. It started with triathlon. She won two world adaptive triathlon titles, one in 2006 and one in 2007.

Then he was projected onto Paralympic athletics. Collected two medals in London 2012, broke world records, appeared in multiple local and international media. He wrote two books, spreading his muscular degenerative process. He granted television interviews. She set out to tour the world giving lectures.







I keep trying to enjoy the little things in life; but they are getting smaller and smaller ”







Marieke Vervoort

Former Paralympic champion







He told his story.

He continued training until Rio 2016. There he added two other Paralympic podiums. At this point, the pain was unbearable: he hardly slept an hour a day. She passed out frequently.

The post-Olympic year emptied his schedule. His goals were exhausted. He was still traveling the world, and in his suitcase he carried a large toiletry bag full of medications. I took pills night and day. She was already openly addicted to morphine, her biographers said. The New York Times.









Marieke Vervoort, in her last days, in the autumn of last year (Clarín)



Friends no longer felt like their friends. They looked like their caregivers. Marieke Vervoort was furious, gripped by pain. Her speech was choppy. Sometimes I lost the thread. Or passed out again.

–I keep trying to enjoy the little things in life. But they are getting smaller -said.

By then, she was ready to leave this world: she finally spoke to the doctors. She needed a date to leave, she insisted.

–When they give it to me, I will be the happiest person on Earth.







