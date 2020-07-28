Mariano, from Real Madrid, positive for coronavirus

Mariano Diaz, front of Real Madridhas tested positive in Covid-19 and it is isolated at the moment. The footballer who must remain in quarantine for at least the next 15 days. He has not trained with his teammates today and remains at home, without contact with the rest of the staff.

The striker will almost certainly miss the restart of the Champions League that his team, Real Madrid, will have to carry out from August against Manchester City. The Whites must overcome 1-2 in the first leg if they want to enter the quarterfinals of the competition that will take place entirely in Lisbon.







