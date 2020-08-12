Maria Teixidor: “I can’t imagine the Circuit de Barcelona without F1 because it makes sense of it”

Maria Teixidor (Barcelona, ​​8 / X / 1975) pilots the Barcelona-Catalonia circuit since July 31 with the L on his back, but determined to know which way to go. From the board of FC Barcelona (Until last April, when several managers resigned for the Barçagat to

Priorities

Is leaving Barça to go to the Circuit like fleeing from the flames to fall to the embers?

How bad it looks for me! Nerd. I have enjoyed 5 years at Barça and I am happy with the project. Now I face a new challenge with enthusiasm and enthusiasm, and with a team that is there to help make this work.

What situation did you find when you arrived at the Circuit?

It is a different year. It was supposed to be a 30th anniversary celebration, full of people, but the pandemic is very daunting and the circumstances are exceptional. I find myself with a private company, with public capital and a way of operating different from the private one, and this is one of the challenges. As is renewing the contracts of F-1 and MotoGP, which are what makes the Circuit live and project it to the world, and give it its worth.







Inexperience

What order have you received from the Minister for Business?

To face a stage in which a change of governance must be made, where it is very important to secure the great prizes, and therefore, to bring the negotiations to a successful conclusion, because that is the point that justifies everything. And then, explore new alliances so that the Circuit is the center of an ecosystem that helps it project itself in a changing world. You have to build relationships with all the actors. We are exceptionally well placed for this. I want to think that if we have a Mobile (World Congress), an automotive industry and all these actors are considering how to face the future, we can be a link.









Why do you think they have chosen you, the first woman president of the Circuit, without experience in the motorsport?

I am new to this world and I am not afraid to admit it. It is a sought-after circumstance: a fresh look that questions things and contributes ingredients from other experiences adds up, makes everyone wonder again things that made you work out of inertia. I have a track record that accredits me, in a club like Barça, where I have given visibility to the professionalization of women’s football. All this can add up and I am asked to contribute it.







The political war

In 11 days in office, have you had the feeling of being in the middle of a cross (political) fire?

I am very clear that my concern is the Circuit, which is a company with some partners who will contribute as much as they have to. In the end, the Circuit is everyone’s asset, which is projected out into the world, and we can’t let it lose it.

It will not allow political interference, well …









Each one must play their role. I would not understand interference that hinders an asset that must walk for the good of all. In this sense, it is necessary to define well the roles of each one, define the strategic lines and align all towards these objectives. The rest has to be left out. That is why I ask for a field of play where what I do and how far is delimited. We are making a transition with Joan Fontserè that allows a transfer that helps not lose the thread.

From the Strategic Plan of the Circuit, what would you like to implement?

There are many scenarios to analyze and that speak of relating to the business fabric.

An external financing or alternative, with private funds?

We will have to analyze all the possibilities because the income of the Circuit has been disrupted by the lack of public, and see what other options there are. With the approval (by the central government) of the GP of F-1 as a “public interest event” the door is opened for sponsorships to increase. I do not rule out any source of funding.









And sell the rights to the name of the Circuit?

Could be, I don’t have any red lines drawn. You have to look at new numbers and options that will come out.







The renewal of the F-1

As of September, the negotiation to renew the F-1 opens. Are you optimistic about reaching an agreement? The previous director said it was “channeled.”

There is a good relationship with the representatives of Liberty Media, we will meet these days of GP and it is important that they know this transition and that it is visible that there is continuity despite the desire for changes. It has been a year in which the Circuit has made an effort to open its doors (despite the coronavirus crisis) and these years of relationship are important. Conversations, it seems, shouldn’t have many drawbacks; 3 or 4 years would be a good time to give us a good margin.

Are there limits on renewal?

We must study the sustainability of the Circuit, and in particular that of the GPs, see what new income windows are opening and in what situation we will be in the new context.









Can you imagine a Circuit without F-1?

No. I don’t want to imagine it because the F-1 makes sense of it. When you do an engineering work like this, you do it thinking about what you want to host. The link is long enough and we are already part of a shared history with the F-1 that helps us face the future.







MotoGP renewal

In the case of MotoGP, Dorna wants the Spanish GP to alternate and stop having a race every year. What do you think?

We have to keep fighting to have it year after year. These facilities need the life that GPs give them. Here we have a little more room for negotiation and we will have to find a way to do it.

Will you use the experience of the old management to negotiate?

It would be absurd not to. Many of the relationships that are established have to do with what has been done. Without this having to determine what and how, it is important to know where we come from, agreements, details, things that cannot be left parked. I believe in continuity and I will not let go of what has been done.















Own stamp

It speaks of continuity with the task done, but what will be its hallmark?

My desire is to weave alliances with the business world, with Mobile, with the leading video game industry … We can become a pole of innovation that leads transformations. I would like to leave this mark: positive transformation and a look to the future.

What are the priority needs of the Circuit?

As a high-precision installation, it must be maintained on a day-to-day basis, this requires continuous investments to meet the required standards. We are in the elite of this sport and the facilities have to measure up. The priority is to stay ahead. We have to take care of it because it generates wealth.