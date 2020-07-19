Marcelo Bielsa, the soccer madman who returned Leeds to the Premier League

“It is impossible not to dream of ascending,” said Marcelo Bielsa at his first press conference in front of the Leeds United in 2018. Mission accomplished. 16 years later, Leeds, a three-time champion of his country’s league, once again has a story to be proud of. Far are the ghosts that condemned the third and second divisions. Everything began to change in 2018, when Radrizzani, an Italian businessman, began the umpteenth reconstruction. Landed on Elland Road Marcelo Bielsa, he

Loco, the man who made Athletic Bilbao dream, among others.

Great culprit of its incorporation is its sports director, the Spanish Víctor Orta, who from Leeds answers the call of The vanguard happy and expectant. “Marcelo Bielsa’s bet was very risky, but there was a lot of confidence in him, he is a person who moves through challenges. We warned him that we couldn’t offer him big signings, but he believed in the project from the beginning. We sensed that the wardrobe was going to understand him, ”says Orta.









Leeds returns to first 16 years later (Lee Smith / Reuters)









Arrived in 2018

Marcelo Bielsa’s bet was very risky, but there was a lot of confidence in him ”







Victor Orta

Leeds Sports Director







In his first campaign he grazed the ascent. However, the team suffered a slump in the final stretch and settled for a playoff against Derby County, the team against which they lost the semifinals. The directive reinforced its position. “We decided to continue because if there is a no-brainer in all this it is that Marcelo improves his players,” says Orta.

And how does it improve them? The caricature of the character, between Quixotic and misunderstood genius, has earned the nickname of Loco Bielsa. “If madness is a passion for football, then we are all Marcelo Bielsa and we are all crazy,” says Gustavo López, an Argentine winger who played for Celta, Independiente and also for the team led by Bielsa between 1999 and 2000. ” Marcelo is a coach who empowers the soccer player, who gives you the necessary tools to improve and who revalues ​​the teams. He did it in Athletic, in Leeds and also in the national team, he is one of my role models as coach, ”he says.















Marcelo is a person with values ​​that go beyond the playing field. Curious, very strong in his character and at the same time sensitive when something happens in the locker room







Juan Pablo Sorín







Another Argentine joins the conversation, Juan Pablo Sorín, who also served under Bielsa in the Argentina National Team. “My memory is one of admiration and gratitude. Marcelo is a person with values ​​that go beyond the field of play. Curious, very strong in his character and at the same time sensitive when something happens in the locker room, ”adds the former player of Barcelona and PSG among other teams.

And how is the Bielsa person? “Well, he is a very convincing coach who prioritizes dialogue. He is a person who is up front and very loyal, ”says Sorín, who also shares his last meeting with the coach. “A while ago we saw each other in Rio de Janeiro and hugged those accomplices who were partners in football and ideological battles. And always delivering everything. As Marcelo does, that’s why we love him and the players and coaches admire him ”:















Wanted by footballers

If madness is a passion for football, then we are all Marcelo Bielsa and we are all crazy ”







Gustavo López

Argentine former player







From the beginning of this turbulent season, the Bielsa team was one of the great champions of the championship. Before the pandemic break, he took the lead. “Everything has an even more special meaning, we have made life happy for a hobby that has lost a lot during the pandemic,” confesses Orta. Goodbye to stigma. Leeds say goodbye to their losing aurea. Bielsa ended 16 years of suffering.

Bielsa celebrated the rise of Leeds (Lee Smith / Reuters)











