Manuel Pellegrini, an engineer for Betis

The Chilean coach

Manuel Pellegrini is committed to Betis

until June 30, 2023, the green club reported this Thursday, which has made the hiring of the Santiago de Chile once the mathematical permanence was sealed after the victory against Osasuna (3-0).

Manuel Pellegrini Ripamonti (1953) developed his career as a player at the University of Chile and, as a coach, he debuted at the club all his life in 1988 to subsequently coach Palestino, O’Higgins, Universidad Católica and again Palestino.

File photo in which the Chilean coach of Manchester City Manuel Pellegrini













In 1999 he began his international career in the University League of Quito, from where he jumped into Argentine football to successfully direct San Lorenzo de Almagro and River Plate. Del Monumental made the leap to Europe in April 2004, assuming the leadership of Villarreal, where in five years he obtained a third and second league positions, in addition to an Intertoto Cup and the dispute of the Champions League semifinals against Arsenal in 2006.

He moved from Villarreal to Real Madrid in 2009, where he remained for a season and in 2010 signed for Málaga, where the dispute for the Champions League quarterfinals stood out. His adventure in England began in 2013 and in his first year at Manchester City he obtained the Premier League and League Cup title.





His greatest success was the achievement of the Premier League with Manchester City

In his second season he wins the League Cup again. Between 2016 and 2018 he heads the Hebei China Fortune of the Chinese Super League and between 2018 and 2019 he occupies the bench of West Ham United.

In his record he has a Chilean Cup, an Ecuadorian League, two Clausura tournaments in Argentina, a Premier League and two League Cups in England, in addition to an Inter-American Cup. Betis bets on a high-level coach with great international prestige to raise the level of performance of the first team, framed in a three-year project, according to the club.







