Manchester City to honor Silva with statue at Etihad Stadium

He Manchester City announced Monday that it will place a statue in the Etihad Stadium in honor of David Silva, who came to the English club in the 2010/11 season from Valencia and who added ten years in the ranks of the team he now directs Pep Guardiola

.

In addition, one of the training fields, adorned with a mosaic at the City Football Academy, will also bear the name of the Spanish midfielder, who this season has been the last in Manchester City’s ranks. Khaldoon Al Mubarak, president of the English club, personally communicated the decision to Silva after the last match of “El Mago” that he played in the Premier League against Norwich on 26 July. Their last meeting was against Olympique de Lyon in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.















Silva is for most the best player in the club’s history “







Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Manchester City President







The statue will be discovered in 2021, after another to be made in honor of Belgian Vincent Kompany, who, like Silva, will have his figure in the stadium of the British entity. “The mosaic that will adorn the entrance to one of the City Football Academy training grounds has now been completed and reproduces David’s remarkable contribution to the City’s 1-6 victory at Old Trafford in 2011. David will receive a replica of the mosaic for your home, “explained Manchester City in a statement.

He also recalled Silva’s numbers at the English club: 436 games in which he has won the Premier League four times, two English Cups, five League Cups and three Community Shields. For City, Silva is considered “for most the best player in the club’s history” and played a decisive role in establishing him among the greats of Europe.







It has been a fundamental part in implementing the philosophy of beautiful football that we have today. It was the beginning of everything “







Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Manchester City President















Al Mubarak praised Silva’s career, whom he said “changed” the history of Manchester City and that he is “a silent leader” who over the years has acted in a “calm” way to inspire everyone around him. . “He has left his mark on the team and on the club, he is part of the history of the Premier League. It has been a fundamental part in implementing the philosophy of beautiful football that we have today. It was the beginning of everything, “he said.

“Like Vincent before, David will have a statue so that the memory of these magnificent moments that he has given us will endure, not only as a footballer, but also as an ambassador for the club that has represented us with great dignity at all times,” he concluded.







