Manchester City – Olympique Lyon

Short
Gundogan, why the Frenchman was already visualizing the pass to
Depay.
The Belgian put her to the penalty spot, but no one came.
Very close match at the moment, without a clear dominator.
The players of the
Lyon the yellow one for the Belgian.
Yellow for
Dubois for being late before
Cancel.
Great defensive play by the central defender
Barcelona.
Fought her
Kevin de Bruyne, shot to the right wing in these first minutes, but did not arrive.
He left the defender for speed, reached the baseline and his pass to
Gabriel
Jesus sends it to a corner
Denayer.
Starts the
Manchester City looking for the back of
Lyon.
Start this
Manchester City vs
Lyon. Wanted semifinalist
Manchester City and
Lyon olympic the pass to the semifinals of the
Champions
League.
The Dutchman averages 3 cautions per clash in
Champions
League and he has not sent off a player in the five games he has led this campaign.
“I hope we are as good as these last two games. We will have to exist with the ball and score. We are capable of doing it. We will have to get more chances, be more dangerous even if we know that we are not going to win the battle for possession because it is the DNA of City. We will try to make the best possible use of the ball and pose problems for them. “
“Having eliminated Juventus from Turin should and gives us more confidence. Appetite comes with food. I hope we stay a long time in Lisboa, but Manchester City is the great favorite “
It is the first time in 15 years that neither
Leo
Messi ni
Cristiano
Ronaldo will be in the semifinals of the
Champions
League. The two football stars had spoiled us for more than a decade.
The winner of this tie will play the pass to the final of the
Champions
League against the all-powerful German team, unbeaten in the tournament thanks to a full of victories, which reaches the semifinals after beating the
FC Barcelona thanks to an 8-2.
“We are focused on ourselves, on not making mistakes and focused on our talent. We are ready and eager to win this Champions“
The players jump onto the pitch to carry out the first warm-up exercises.
“He Manchester City It is a team that is growing, with a long-term project. We are fine and tomorrow is the day we have to prove it “
“Everything can happen to a game. Everything will be very even, as it happened in the first two quarterfinal matches. As there was no return leg, it is different. Under normal conditions, there is always an eye for the second game. Here there is none. “
BANQUILLO MANCHESTER CITY: Bravo, Stones, Zinchenko, Palmer, Mendy, Otamendi, Bernabé, Silva, Foden, Doyle, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez
BENCH LYON: Tatarusanu, Diomande, Andersen, Bard, Rafael, Tete, Jean Lucas, Thiago Mendes, Reine Adelaide, Cherki, Dembélé, Traoré
Rudi Garcia bet on the following XI to overcome the English:
Anthony Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marçal; Dubois, Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Aouar, Cornet; Toko Ekambi, Depay
This is the XI that proposes
Pep Guardiola to overcome
Lyon:
Ederson; Walker, Eric Garcia, Laporte, Cancelo; Fernandinho, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Gabriel Jesus, Sterling
Meanwhile, we remember that
Paris
Saint Germain,
RB Leipzig and
Bayern are the other finalists, who are already waiting for
Manchester City The
Lyon in the coming days.
The English carry
two wins,
three ties and
two defeats in seven games, scoring 12 goals and conceding another 12.
Manchester City and
Lyon olympic faces will be seen at
21: 00h in
Lisboa, in a confrontation that can be followed live by
Movistar Champions League and
The vanguard.
Gunmen’s duel that we will have today in
Lisboa, with the Dutch on the one hand and the tandem formed by the Brazilian and the English on the other.
The three players add 6 goals in this edition of the
Champions League and they are the main threat to their respective teams. In
Europe,
Robert Lewandowski leads the scorers table with 14 goals, followed by
Haaland (10) and
Gnabry (7).
At
Manchester
City, the drop of
When will be the only one that conditions the starting lineup of the set of
Pep
Guardiola. It is expected that
Gabriel
Jesus I replaced him at the attack point, as he already did against the
Real
Madrid.
By the
Lyon,
Koné it will be low and both
Cornet how
Denayer they will be doubt until the last moment.
The cadre that directs
Rudi Garcia last qualified for the semifinals of the
Champions
League in the 2009/10 season, where he was easily felled by the
Bayern.
The last time the two teams met was last season, in the group stage. At
Etihad
Stadium, the French gave the surprise and prevailed by 1-2, while in
France there were tables on the scoreboard (2-2).
He
Lyon olympic is one of the few teams that
Manchester
City it has never surpassed in official competition. Furthermore, the French are one of the three rivals to whom
Pep
Guardiola he has not managed to overcome in his career as a coach.
The French have appeared in Quarters after beating the
Juventus of
Cristiano Ronaldo when nobody gave a penny for them. Today, they will look for a new feat that allows them to dream of a European semi-finals.
In the Round of 16, the 4-2 aggregate against the team of
Zinedine
Zidane gave the ticket to the next round.
The English still do not know defeat in this
Champions League, adding a total of six victories if we count the confrontations against him
Real Madrid, and two ties. The numbers are scary.
But let’s focus on today’s meeting and what belongs to us. Presents itself
Pep
Guardiola with the possibility of getting another European semifinal, this time against the
Lyon in a single match.
The English, by logic, are favorites.
And is that the own
Manchester
City, he
RB Leipzig and the
Bayern they were in charge of leaving our representation in
Europe. Modern football is changing, or changed a while ago.
Good afternoon and welcome to the live broadcast of the match that will face the men of
Pep Guardiola against those he directs
Rudi Garcia.
Today the last semifinalist of this edition of the
UEFA Champions League and for the first time in a long time, more than 10 years in fact, we do not have a Spanish representative among the four best teams in
Europe. Strange, yes, but it is the reality that we have to face.
