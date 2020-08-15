Manchester City – Olympique Lyon

Short

Gundogan, why the Frenchman was already visualizing the pass to

Depay.

The Belgian put her to the penalty spot, but no one came.

Very close match at the moment, without a clear dominator.

The players of the

Lyon the yellow one for the Belgian.

Yellow for

Dubois for being late before

Cancel.

Great defensive play by the central defender

Barcelona.

Fought her

Kevin de Bruyne, shot to the right wing in these first minutes, but did not arrive.

He left the defender for speed, reached the baseline and his pass to

Gabriel

Jesus sends it to a corner

Denayer.

Starts the

Manchester City looking for the back of

Lyon.

Start this

Manchester City vs

Lyon. Wanted semifinalist

Manchester City and

Lyon olympic the pass to the semifinals of the

Champions

League.

The Dutchman averages 3 cautions per clash in

Champions

League and he has not sent off a player in the five games he has led this campaign.

“I hope we are as good as these last two games. We will have to exist with the ball and score. We are capable of doing it. We will have to get more chances, be more dangerous even if we know that we are not going to win the battle for possession because it is the DNA of City. We will try to make the best possible use of the ball and pose problems for them. “

“Having eliminated Juventus from Turin should and gives us more confidence. Appetite comes with food. I hope we stay a long time in Lisboa, but Manchester City is the great favorite “

It is the first time in 15 years that neither

Leo

Messi ni

Cristiano

Ronaldo will be in the semifinals of the

Champions

League. The two football stars had spoiled us for more than a decade.

The winner of this tie will play the pass to the final of the

Champions

League against the all-powerful German team, unbeaten in the tournament thanks to a full of victories, which reaches the semifinals after beating the

FC Barcelona thanks to an 8-2.

“We are focused on ourselves, on not making mistakes and focused on our talent. We are ready and eager to win this Champions“

The players jump onto the pitch to carry out the first warm-up exercises.

“He Manchester City It is a team that is growing, with a long-term project. We are fine and tomorrow is the day we have to prove it “

“Everything can happen to a game. Everything will be very even, as it happened in the first two quarterfinal matches. As there was no return leg, it is different. Under normal conditions, there is always an eye for the second game. Here there is none. “

BANQUILLO MANCHESTER CITY: Bravo, Stones, Zinchenko, Palmer, Mendy, Otamendi, Bernabé, Silva, Foden, Doyle, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez

BENCH LYON: Tatarusanu, Diomande, Andersen, Bard, Rafael, Tete, Jean Lucas, Thiago Mendes, Reine Adelaide, Cherki, Dembélé, Traoré

Rudi Garcia bet on the following XI to overcome the English:

Anthony Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marçal; Dubois, Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Aouar, Cornet; Toko Ekambi, Depay

This is the XI that proposes

Pep Guardiola to overcome

Lyon:

Ederson; Walker, Eric Garcia, Laporte, Cancelo; Fernandinho, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Gabriel Jesus, Sterling

Meanwhile, we remember that

Paris

Saint Germain,

RB Leipzig and

Bayern are the other finalists, who are already waiting for

Manchester City The

Lyon in the coming days.

The English carry

two wins,

three ties and

two defeats in seven games, scoring 12 goals and conceding another 12.

Manchester City and

Lyon olympic faces will be seen at

21: 00h in

Lisboa, in a confrontation that can be followed live by

Movistar Champions League and

The vanguard.

Gunmen’s duel that we will have today in

Lisboa, with the Dutch on the one hand and the tandem formed by the Brazilian and the English on the other.

The three players add 6 goals in this edition of the

Champions League and they are the main threat to their respective teams. In

Europe,

Robert Lewandowski leads the scorers table with 14 goals, followed by

Haaland (10) and

Gnabry (7).

At

Manchester

City, the drop of

When will be the only one that conditions the starting lineup of the set of

Pep

Guardiola. It is expected that

Gabriel

Jesus I replaced him at the attack point, as he already did against the

Real

Madrid.

By the

Lyon,

Koné it will be low and both

Cornet how

Denayer they will be doubt until the last moment.

The cadre that directs

Rudi Garcia last qualified for the semifinals of the

Champions

League in the 2009/10 season, where he was easily felled by the

Bayern.

The last time the two teams met was last season, in the group stage. At

Etihad

Stadium, the French gave the surprise and prevailed by 1-2, while in

France there were tables on the scoreboard (2-2).

He

Lyon olympic is one of the few teams that

Manchester

City it has never surpassed in official competition. Furthermore, the French are one of the three rivals to whom

Pep

Guardiola he has not managed to overcome in his career as a coach.

The French have appeared in Quarters after beating the

Juventus of

Cristiano Ronaldo when nobody gave a penny for them. Today, they will look for a new feat that allows them to dream of a European semi-finals.

In the Round of 16, the 4-2 aggregate against the team of

Zinedine

Zidane gave the ticket to the next round.

The English still do not know defeat in this

Champions League, adding a total of six victories if we count the confrontations against him

Real Madrid, and two ties. The numbers are scary.

But let’s focus on today’s meeting and what belongs to us. Presents itself

Pep

Guardiola with the possibility of getting another European semifinal, this time against the

Lyon in a single match.

The English, by logic, are favorites.

And is that the own

Manchester

City, he

RB Leipzig and the

Bayern they were in charge of leaving our representation in

Europe. Modern football is changing, or changed a while ago.

Good afternoon and welcome to the live broadcast of the match that will face the men of

Pep Guardiola against those he directs

Rudi Garcia.

Today the last semifinalist of this edition of the

UEFA Champions League and for the first time in a long time, more than 10 years in fact, we do not have a Spanish representative among the four best teams in

Europe. Strange, yes, but it is the reality that we have to face.

