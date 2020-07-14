Manchester City defeats UEFA

“The fans of the Manchester City they can be sure of two things. The first is that the allegations are false. The second is that we will do our best to prove it. This is just one more challenge. Word from Ferran Soriano, executive director of the City last February. Said and done. Happiness in Manchester. After the earthquake lived when the UEFA financial control committee sanctioned them with a thirty million euro fine and exclusion from European international competitions for the next two seasons, the club blue finally you can breathe easy because you can play in Europe.









Both sanctions were imposed on the City for exceeding the financial limit between 2012 and 2016, a standard created by UEFA in 2011 to improve the economic health of European clubs and which implies that they can only spend up to five million more on transfers than they enter in a three-year evaluation period.

It is a breath of fresh air when it comes to negotiating incorporations and renovations for the next course for a club that, since 2008 with the arrival of the jeque Mansour bin Zayed, has invested 1,845.03 million euros in signings, and that it could have serious problems with its stars if the TAS ratified the UEFA decision. “30 million penalty and two years without playing in Europe was an important, very tough penalty. But if that financial aid had been proven, it is exemplary ”, he tells The vanguard

Toni Roca, Himnus lawyer specializing in sports law.









Manchester City has been owned by Emirati Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan since 2008, misrepresented and inflated revenue (ANDREW YATES / AFP)



"In law, two plus two, they are not 4. FIFA sanctioned with one criterion and the TAS with another because they have not been able to demonstrate it," he says. Xavi-Albert Canal, lawyer who was part of the Disciplinary Commission of the Futbol Club Barcelona. And it is that the Court of Arbitration for Sport has not only overturned that sanction when considering that the blues did not breach the fair play financial with a fictitious excess of advertising revenue to be able to sign more players. The body has also reduced the fine from 30 million to ten.







He joins the conversation Vicente Javaloyes, member of the Jurisdictional Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. "TAS is not convinced by these kinds of decisions. The impact of two seasons without playing in Europe can have very tough financial consequences for one of the best and most powerful clubs in the world. "









A whole pulse won to UEFA, which considered that Manchester City, owned by the Emirati sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan since 2008, distorted and inflated the income he received from his sponsors -the main one is Etihad- in order to artificially increase This way their income level and to be able to invest more money in the purchase of soccer players. "There are emails revealed by Football Leaks that acknowledge that the contracts were inflated, they said that Etihad had invested 85 million euros when in reality they were ten million," says Roca.







But why has the TAS ruled that the UEFA sanction should be annulled and replaced? because most of the offenses detected by the highest body of European football prescribed or could not be proven. A decision that Toni Roca defines as incomprehensible: “That part of the accusations have prescribed is a very big mistake on the part of UEFA’s legal services.”

The TAS also estimates that the English club did not camouflage "capital funds" as "sponsor income", but it does believe that it failed to cooperate with the authorities, hence the sanction of ten million euros. "The pandemic and the slowdown in all processes has also helped to make this decision," says Javaloyes.









Mansour bin Zayed greets Pep Guardiola during a Manchester City stage in Abu Dhabi last February (Twitter Mansour bin Zayed)









An interesting reflection is the one that adds Javier Rodríguez Ten, professor of sports law at the Universidad San Jorge. “We have seen the TAS being very rigorous, sanctioning clubs for bringing minors to Spain who enjoy all the attention. What is clear is that he does not finish focusing on protecting the fair play financial”.

City is also not a new club when it comes to dealing with this type of situation. He was already fined 20 million euros in 2014 for exceeding the financial limit. Then-UEFA President Gianni Infantino participated in the negotiations that allowed City itself and PSG, considered another club-state under the investment since 2011 of Qatar's emir Tamin bin Hamad Al-Thani, to close very favorable deals when both they were in trouble for this rule. "This type of precedent marks the decisions that come later. In the end you end up seeing that if you refuse to collaborate and you have contacts, you can get rid of it, "says Javaloyes.













Other examples

PSG dodges a sanction of fair play financial by a formality

There are even clubs that repeat, like PSG, which in the summer of 2017 signed Neymar and Mbappé for more than 400 million euros. The French striker’s operation was camouflaged as a loan with purchase the following course, but UEFA investigated the movements, since the entity received several million dollar injections from Qatar and Qatar Sports Investment, controlled by the PSG president himself to balance the accounts .

The TAS ruled in March last year that the club was left without a penalty because UEFA had opened the case after the deadline and simply forced it to sell players by June 30 worth 60 million. “UEFA has many pesos in these bodies that want to be independent, but then the institution does not fare too badly with the result. Noise is made and in the end it is the TAS that says no, but UEFA looks good and does not commit its sponsors, “says Javaloyes.







Yes, there are clubs that, since the fair play Financially, they have been unable to play in European competitions for not respecting UEFA guidelines. In Spain, Malaga was excluded from the Europa League in the 2013/2014 season despite having achieved the classification. The biggest club – by history and titles – affected this season has been Milan, which did not play the second largest continental competition after TAS confirmed its accounting irregularities in June 2019. “In that case, Milan contributed documentation and collaborated,” says Javaloyes.

El Etihad Stadium

(SCOTT HEPPELL / AFP)



However, not everything is said. "Now the European courts could enter, which are becoming very sensitive to issues related to unfair competition. But in the world of sports it is difficult. You can refuse to provide documentation to a sports court, they do not have the power to stand up to request information, but a court does, it is not necessary to collaborate or not collaborate. Everything will depend on the impact it has and the reactions, now we have already seen people like Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga condemning this decision of the TAS ", Javaloyes sentence.







“Once a court in another country, specifically Germany, ruled that the TAS could not sanction a skater Claudia Pechstein, who is suing the International Skating Union (ISU) for damages after being suspended for alleged doping, but it is an exception, it is difficult to happen ”, warns Canal.

Meanwhile, City is already thinking about the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, which will be played on August 7 after the blues won at Santiago Bernabeu 1-2.