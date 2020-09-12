Mahomes does not lose the magic and the champions start winning

The NFL began at dawn this Thursday in the same way that it ended more than six months ago, with the triumph of the Kansas City Chiefs. The reigning Super Bowl champions began their title defense by beating the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium (34-20) with a new display of Patrick Mahomes, his star quarterback.

Mahomes, who signed a 10-year contract for $ 500 million in the preseason, completed 211 passing yards for three touchdowns. The MVP of the last Super Bowl completed 24 of 32 passes. But the Chiefs star was not alone since the running back Clyde Edwards-HelaireIn his first game as a rookie, he also attracted a lot of attention. First round of the draft coming from the Louisiana State Tigers, Edwards-Helaire had 138 yards and a touchdown in 25 attempts.













Star without discussion

Mahomes distributed three touchdowns to start the course

For its part, Deshaun watsonThe Texans quarterback, who has also signed a lucrative contract in the preseason, didn’t get into game rhythm until it was too late. He ended up landing 20 passes on 32 attempts for a total of 253 yards, including a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the rising star of the Chiefs

(Denny Medley / Reuters)



Team players came together and linked arms before the game in a gesture of unity. Some of the Chiefs fans disapproved of the image with whistles. While the American anthem and the “Lift Every Voice and Sing” sounded, the Chiefs players were on the green but the Texans players remained in the locker room.

Due to preventive measures by the Covid-19, the influx of spectators in the Arrowhead Stadium, with capacity for 80,000 people, to 15,895. The league has left the decision to allow the stadiums to enter the public in the hands of the 32 teams. So far, six teams have given the green light to open their doors, including Team America: the Dallas Cowboys. On the other hand, the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders have already announced that they will not let people in for the entire season.

















The victory, which was the sixth in a row for the Kansas City Chiefs in the first game of the season, is also the tenth in a row counting the last 9 of last season.







